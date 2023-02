Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 30-Feb. 5:

PARLETT APRIL MICHELLE W/F 43 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA

SCOGGINS ERBIE THOMAS W/M 35 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, TAG LIGHT REQUIRED

BALLANGER SHAWN ANDREW W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER GUTHRIE BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE

LYONS TOMMIE DEWON B/M 24 MISD OFFICER MATTESON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MCCLENDON HAROLD DANIEL W/M 38 -- OFFICER ROBERTS TRANSPORT TO HEALTH DEPARTMENT

GOSS DRAKE KENDRICK W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER MATTESON EXPLOITATION AND INTIMIDATION OF ELDER PERSONS, IDENTITY THEFT FRUAD

GREGG CHRISTOPHER CHARLES W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER MOSS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, DUI

WOODY ADDISON PAIGE W/F 29 -- OFFICER PERRY HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MOSES JOHN DEKOTA W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, PASSING IN A NO PASSING ZONE

SWEET WILMER DOYLE W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH

PHILLIPS STACEY LYNN W/F 34 MISD OFFICER CARTER CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, BATTERY- FVA

MOORER CONSUELLA NMN B/F 47 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI

SUTTON STEVIE WAYNE W/M 61 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF METH, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIAINA LIAINA NMN B/M 44 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, NO INSRUANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILUE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LOPEZ DANILO MOISES H/M 22 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION

WEBB LISA KAYE W/F 52 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

ROSE SARAH KATHRYN W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS VIOLATION OF PAROLE

BELL GLENN VANCE W/M 41 -- OFFICER MCBEE HOLD FOR COURT

LYLE ALEXANDERIA LACY W/F 29 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

BERRIOS WANDA DALIAH W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER CARTER POSS. OF METH, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

HARRIS KARRINGTON GAGE CHANDLER W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER CARTER THEFT BY SHPLIFTING, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

WILSON CURTIS LEE W/M 42 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT-MISD

COLLINS TANNER MACKENZIE W/M 29 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

TYRA ERIC HAYES W/M 40 FELONY PROBATION FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PERRY NICHOLAS DAVID W/M 25 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

HAWKINS DEHSON TYRONE B/M 46 ------- PROBATION RETURN FROM PAROLE HEARING

CASTLE MICHAEL SHAWN W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, OPEN CONTAINER, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

HICKS CHRISTOPHER EVAN W/M 31 ------ PROBATION RETURN FROM PAROLE HEARING

BRUNCHEZ JENINE OLGA W/F 42 MISD OFFICER SMITH PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

SCHOOLEY MIRANDA ELAINE W/F 23 ------ OFFICER LEGER RETURN FROM HEALTH DEPT

TACKETT TODD ALAN W/M 52 MISD OFFICER WILLETT PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

RACKLER DUSTIN TODD W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

SANDERS JEFFREY TRAVIS W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MOON TABETHA MAE W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

CROWDER JESSICA MARIE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER JONES THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

BATES KIMBERLY DAWN W/F 42 FELONY OFFICER BREWER DUTY UPON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE, OBTAINING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY MISREPRESENTATION/FORGERY/FRAUD/DECEPTION/OR THEFT

STOKER DENNIS HAROLD W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MANNING MICHAEL SCOTT W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HANSON WILLIAM KELLY W/M 39 MISD OFFICER HOUSER SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

MCBRYAR DARRYL WAYNE W/M 31 MISD OFFICER HOUSER THEFT BY TAKING- MISD

SNIDER DUSTIN KYLE W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT-MISD, GIVING FALSE NAME/DOB TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

GERALD RICHARD EARL B/M 64 MISD OFFICER RIGGS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

DEAN CLOEY MARIE W/F 20 MISD OFFICER RIGGS BATTERY-FVA

ROBINSON JR BILLY DWAYNE W/M 20 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, FTA

HINES ISAAC ERIC DEWAYNE W/M 20 MISD OFFICER TATE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

WHITE AMBER NICOLE W/F 42 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WELLS LORIE ELIZABETH W/F 34 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS FTA

COULSON FLOYD LINDSEY W/M 37 FEL OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA (F)

RIZZO PAUL RONALD W/M 33 FEL OFFICER HOPKINS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FAILURE TO APPEAR

BALLINGER RUSSELL LEE W/M 34 FEL OFFICER WILSON POSS METH, OBSRUCTION OF LEO

ESPOSITO ANTHONY RYAN W/M 42 FEL OFFICER COKER POSS OF METH

LITTLE DALE DAVID W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MULLIS POSS. OF METH

KENNEDY TIFFANY DIANE W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER MULLIS POSS. OF METH

MCNABB JARED ALLEN W/M 41 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HAWTHORN ZACHERY JARROD W/M 30 MISD OFFICER RIGGS DUI

MCLAUGHLIN JOSHUA DANIEL W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT PAROLE VIOLATION

SMITH WARREN WOODLEY B/M 40 FELONY OFFICER GALYON PAROLE VIOLATION

WESTBROOKS TRAVIS WAYNE W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER MCBEE PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA x2

PLEMONS STEVEN EDWARDS W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER BROWN BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE x3

KESLER MAX DEVAUGHN W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

DAY TAYLOR LAVERNE W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER MOSS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, FLEEING/ ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HUNT KAITLYN ELIZABETH W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

WILSON MARSHALL GEORGE W/M 68 FELONY OFFICER GUTHRIE PROBATION VIOLATION

BARRETT STEPHANIE ANN W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SANSING STEVEN CHRISTOPHER W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER CAMPBELL POSS. OF STOLEN FIREARM, POSS. OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, CROSSING THE GUARDLINE WITH DRUGS, POSS OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, LOITERING AND PROWLING

VINEYARD DAVID LEE W/M 56 MISD OFFICER RUSS FTA

BARNETT JASON NICHOLAS W/M 31 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA

TRIMBLE ALFONZO DUJUAN B/M 34 MISD OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, DUI-DRUGS, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, RUNNING RED LIGHT, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

HARRIS MYKIAH RAYNE W/F 17 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF TABACCO PRODUCTS BY MINOR, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSS. OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSON UNDER 21

SANFORD CORY DEAN W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, SALE OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WARD MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 40 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MCDANIEL KATHIE SUE W/F 41 MISD OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

TEIEDA EZRA WILLIAM W/M 26 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH ERNEST LAVON W/M 65 -- OFFICER BLESCH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SMITH SAVANNA NICOLE W/F 17 MISD OFFICER SCARBOURGH SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 -- SELF WEEKENDER

FRANCIS CLARENCE LEE W/M 64 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, SALE OF DANGEROUS DRUGS, REMOVING TAG W/ INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MEETZE DEVIN LEE W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER HUNT POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, FTA

DIXON BARRY LYNN B/M 45 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

GALLOWAY ROY LEE W/M 40 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO YEILD WHEN TURNING LEFT

ANGWIN ELIJAH GRAHAM W/M 41 MISD OFFICER JACOBS SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

LINDSEY MELVIN CASWELL W/M 53 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED TAG

SIGMON AUSTIN LEE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER HAVEN BATTERY-FVA

JUAREZ RODRIGO BALDOVINOS H/M 44 MISD OFFICER CARTER BATTERY- FVA x2, POSS. OF METH

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 -- SELF WEEKENDER

MCCABE GERALD ANTHONY W/M 39 -- OFFICER CRIDER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

FREEMAN CANDICE MICHELLE W/F 32 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PRIVATE PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE

SMITH TIMOTHY SCOTT W/M 43 MISD OFFICER RUSS FTA

GILBERT AISHA RACQUEL B/F 35 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

GLADDEN ELIZABETH MARLENE B/F 37 MISD OFFICER RUSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HALL LONNIE WILLIAM W/M 43 MISD OFFICER DURHAM CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LYLES TAMMY DAVINA W/F 62 FELONY OFFICER CARTER SHOPLIFTING, POSS. OF METH

NELOMS CARMEN DANIELLE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER CARTER SHOPLIFTING, POSS. OF METH