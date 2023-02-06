Arrest Made In Fire At Covenant College's Carter Hall

The Dade County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Lookout Mountain teen in a Saturday night fire at Covenant College's Carter Hall.

Trotter Raymond Clark, 19, was charged with one count of arson. He is free on bond.

A curtain was set on fire inside the former hotel.

A Covenant student spotted the fire and pulled an alarm. Students had to evacuate for several hours and there was damage from fire, smoke and sprinklers.

Covenant officials said there was video of the curtain being set on fire.