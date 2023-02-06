Dryer Causes Fire In Dallas Bay Home Monday Afternoon

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting the dryer was on fire in the laundry room. Everyone evacuated the house without injury.

Moments later, the Dallas Bay VFD arrived on the scene reporting light smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire inside the dryer.

Dallas Bay VFD fire officials reported a small amount of smoke damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.