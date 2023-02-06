Cleveland City School Board Approves Purchase Of Former Bank Building For New Headquarters

The Cleveland City School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to approve the purchase of a former bank building on Raider Drive across from Cleveland High School.

It will be used as the central office headquarters as well as other uses.

Board members said the building is so large that the schools may be able to lease some of the space to other entities.

It is being purchased from businessman Forrest Preston for $759,610.

The schools will also pay the 2022 property taxes of $32,000, the pro rated taxes for 2023 and closing costs.

The schools will pay the city of Cleveland $18,000 per year - amount that was currently being collected for property taxes.

Board members who toured the facility last week said it was in better shape than expected and much larger. It has been vacant for about 10 years.

Officials said the current central office has run out of space and administrators are spread in several different buildings.