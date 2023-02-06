Collegedale Commissioners Question Numerous Open Records Requests By New Commissioner

The large number of open records requests coming from Commissioner Tonya Sadler was the main topic of discussion at the meeting of the Collegedale Commission on Monday night.

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson suggested tracking the requests to see how many have been made and how much it is costing the city to provide the information that has been asked for, including the redactions that are needed. Commissioner Katie Lamb said that previously the commissioners have received information needed to create a budget in aggregate form, asking why each little item was needed individually. “I want to look at data and do the best I can,” answered Commissioner Sadler.

Mayor Morty Lloyd said that it is her right to ask for the information, however the employees are having to spend a lot of time pulling reports together, plus there is the cost of paper and printing them. The commissioners work for the citizens of the city and they need to know what it is costing them, he said, and asked what she is looking for specifically.

Commissioner Debbie Baker said that the commission’s job is to hire the city manager and his job is to run the city, it is not the commissioners’ job. “We have to have some trust here,” she said, adding that she does not want the employees of the city to use their time unwisely. They do a lot of work behind the scenes to gather information, then the commissioners have discussions in workshops, but it is ultimately the decision of the people who are hired as department managers and city manager.

“I was elected by people who asked me to ask questions, and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Commissioner Sadler.

Look at the feasibility of who is going to pay for it, said Commissioner Baker. You can ask for reports, repeated Mayor Lloyd, but why can’t we talk about it? “We need to get on the same page,” he said. “We do not have a secret agenda. We as a commission need to communicate.”

Collegedale will hold its annual July 4th Freedom Festival on Monday, July 3, and it is already being planned. The city is working with Friends of the Festival to prepare for the festivities. The commissioners voted to spend $25,000 that will be for items such as music, children’s rides, food trucks, audio visual equipment, ice and advertisements. Fireworks will be in addition to the other costs and bids are expected to come in March 6.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a $32,946 cargo van that will be used by the parks and recreation department. The budget included $25,000 for the vehicle and $11,000 received from the sale of a box truck will be used for the balance.