Latest Headlines

Collegedale Commissioners Question Numerous Open Records Requests By New Commissioner

  • Monday, February 6, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The large number of open records requests coming from Commissioner Tonya Sadler was the main topic of discussion at the meeting of the Collegedale Commission on Monday night.

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson suggested tracking the requests to see how many have been made and how much it is costing the city to provide the information that has been asked for, including the redactions that are needed. Commissioner Katie Lamb said that previously the commissioners have received information needed to create a budget in aggregate form, asking why each little item was needed individually. “I want to look at data and do the best I can,” answered Commissioner Sadler.

Mayor Morty Lloyd said that it is her right to ask for the information, however the employees are having to spend a lot of time pulling reports together, plus there is the cost of paper and printing them. The commissioners work for the citizens of the city and they need to know what it is costing them, he said, and asked what she is looking for specifically.

Commissioner Debbie Baker said that the commission’s job is to hire the city manager and his job is to run the city, it is not the commissioners’ job. “We have to have some trust here,” she said, adding that she does not want the employees of the city to use their time unwisely. They do a lot of work behind the scenes to gather information, then the commissioners have discussions in workshops, but it is ultimately the decision of the people who are hired as department managers and city manager.

“I was elected by people who asked me to ask questions, and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Commissioner Sadler.

Look at the feasibility of who is going to pay for it, said Commissioner Baker. You can ask for reports, repeated Mayor Lloyd, but why can’t we talk about it? “We need to get on the same page,” he said. “We do not have a secret agenda. We as a commission need to communicate.”

Collegedale will hold its annual July 4th Freedom Festival on Monday, July 3, and it is already being planned. The city is working with Friends of the Festival to prepare for the festivities. The commissioners voted to spend $25,000 that will be for items such as music, children’s rides, food trucks, audio visual equipment, ice and advertisements. Fireworks will be in addition to the other costs and bids are expected to come in March 6.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a $32,946 cargo van that will be used by the parks and recreation department. The budget included $25,000 for the vehicle and $11,000 received from the sale of a box truck will be used for the balance.

Latest Headlines
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, February 6th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/7/2023
Kennedy Leads Signal Mountain Past Sequatchie Co., 64-43
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/6/2023
Silverdale Stifles St. Andrew's For DII-A District Tourney Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/6/2023
Collegedale Commissioners Question Numerous Open Records Requests By New Commissioner
  • Breaking News
  • 2/6/2023
Lady Vols Lose In Double OT At Mississippi State
  • Sports
  • 2/6/2023
Mocs Volleyball Signs Louisiana Tech Hitter
  • Sports
  • 2/6/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JAMAL LAMERE 708 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FIRST DEGREE MURDER ... more

Collegedale Commissioners Question Numerous Open Records Requests By New Commissioner
  • 2/6/2023

The large number of open records requests coming from Commissioner Tonya Sadler was the main topic of discussion at the meeting of the Collegedale Commission on Monday night. Vice Mayor Tim ... more

Chattanooga Man Facing Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Police And Wrecking
Chattanooga Man Facing Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Police And Wrecking
  • 2/6/2023

A Chattanooga man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and running into another vehicle after almost hitting several others. Walter Stephen Varnell, 34, of 1712 E. 13th St. ... more

Breaking News
Cleveland City School Board Approves Purchase Of Former Bank Building For New Headquarters
  • 2/6/2023
Dryer Causes Fire In Dallas Bay Home Monday Afternoon
Dryer Causes Fire In Dallas Bay Home Monday Afternoon
  • 2/6/2023
Arrest Made In Fire At Covenant College's Carter Hall
Arrest Made In Fire At Covenant College's Carter Hall
  • 2/6/2023
Police Blotter: Red-Haired Woman Steals Man’s Walmart Gift Cards; Police Take Drunk Man Lying On Pedestrian Island To Hotel
  • 2/6/2023
David Brown, 38, Shot By Homeowner Early Monday Morning; Woman Who Fired Is Facing Charge
  • 2/6/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response (2)
  • 2/3/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/3/2023
Sports
Lady Vols Lose In Double OT At Mississippi State
  • 2/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Mashack, Key May See More Playing Time For Vols
Dan Fleser: Mashack, Key May See More Playing Time For Vols
  • 2/6/2023
Randy Smith: Not So Super...Super Bowls
Randy Smith: Not So Super...Super Bowls
  • 2/6/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs Volleyball Signs Louisiana Tech Hitter
  • 2/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
  • 2/6/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chip Baker
  • 2/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
  • 2/7/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 2/6/2023
Jerry Summers: 2023 Suggested Resolutions(?)
Jerry Summers: 2023 Suggested Resolutions(?)
  • 2/6/2023
Entertainment
Gospel Radio Station WDYN AM Granted Power Increase
Gospel Radio Station WDYN AM Granted Power Increase
  • 2/6/2023
Beatles Vs. Stones Tribute Show Is At Walker Theatre March 9
Beatles Vs. Stones Tribute Show Is At Walker Theatre March 9
  • 2/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Randall Franks Tops The Cashbox Magazine Radio Chart For February
  • 2/5/2023
Jeff Dunham Brings Comedy Show To Memorial Auditorium March 3, 4
Jeff Dunham Brings Comedy Show To Memorial Auditorium March 3, 4
  • 2/3/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response (2)
  • 2/3/2023
Dining
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
  • 2/6/2023
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Business
Shaw Industries Announces Acquisition Of Watershed Solar
  • 2/6/2023
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
  • 2/6/2023
Leadership Chattanooga Class Of 2023-2024 Nominations Open
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Assessor Of Property Office Honored With 2022 Excellence In Operations Award
Hamilton County Assessor Of Property Office Honored With 2022 Excellence In Operations Award
  • 2/3/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For January
  • 2/3/2023
Boardwalk Storage In Lookout Valley Sold For Over $11.1 Million
Boardwalk Storage In Lookout Valley Sold For Over $11.1 Million
  • 2/2/2023
Student Scene
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Announces "Center Stage" Charity Initiative
  • 2/6/2023
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Showcase
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Showcase
  • 2/6/2023
UTC Student Zennia Nesmith's Path To Higher Education Has Been Full Of Twists, Turns And Bumps
UTC Student Zennia Nesmith's Path To Higher Education Has Been Full Of Twists, Turns And Bumps
  • 2/6/2023
Living Well
Chattanoogans Art Exhibit On Display At CHI Memorial For Black History Month
  • 2/6/2023
CSMO Announces New Total Joint Surgeon
CSMO Announces New Total Joint Surgeon
  • 2/6/2023
Parkridge Health System Names Courtney Dalton Assistant Chief Financial Officer
Parkridge Health System Names Courtney Dalton Assistant Chief Financial Officer
  • 2/2/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Cherokee Removal Program Will Be At Moccasin Bend On Feb. 18
  • 2/3/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/6/2023
Calvary Bible Church Marks Dr. Bill Henry's 11th Year At The Church
Calvary Bible Church Marks Dr. Bill Henry's 11th Year At The Church
  • 2/5/2023
Obituaries
John Sanders Soltau
  • 2/6/2023
Gregory Allen Brown
Gregory Allen Brown
  • 2/6/2023
Harold Clinton Sosebee III
Harold Clinton Sosebee III
  • 2/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Gaines, Martha Bartlett (Summerville)
  • 2/6/2023
Gentry, Cordie Mae (Rocky Face)
Gentry, Cordie Mae (Rocky Face)
  • 2/6/2023
Davis, Van Andrew Jr. "Andy" (Dalton)
Davis, Van Andrew Jr. "Andy" (Dalton)
  • 2/6/2023