Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Possession Of Meth - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for possession of methamphetamines and driving on a suspended license.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of driving on a suspended license.

An individual was arrested for violating a protection order at a residence in the 5500 block of Tallant Road.

A traffic stop in the 8700 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving while unlicensed.

Officers assisted a grandparent find their grandchild at the Imagination Station playground.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an assault in progress in the 5000 block of Appoloosa Way, off of Sue Drive in the Summit area. Collegedale officers were the first on scene and detained the suspect until deputies arrived.

A crash from days prior was reported in the 5900 block of Elementary Way.

Police responded to a residence in the 9600 block of Mulberry Gap Way after the home owner found a runaway teenager outside their home. The child was found to have run away from their home in the same neighborhood and was returned to their parents.

While conducting a routine business check in the 10400 block of Lee Highway a night shift officer observed a company vehicle behind a business with its lights on. The business was checked and was found secure. The lights seemed to have been left on unintentionally.



