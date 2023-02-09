Police Blotter: 2 Women Argue Over Recently Deceased Father's Estate; Previous Thief At Restaurant Breaks Things When Refused Water

Two women on Stuart Street were in a verbal dispute regarding their recently deceased father's estate and one woman wanted the other to leave. That woman left the scene with no further issue. while police stood by.



* * *

A woman told police that one of her vehicles was parked on S. Holly Street when her ex-boyfriend sent her a video of an obscene word scratched on her car. Police watched the video the ex-boyfriend sent and observed the writing and damage on her car. The woman said she believes her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend vandalized the car. She said she texted the girlfriend about it and she alluded to the fact that she keyed the car. She does not have any further information regarding the girlfriend and was unsure if her last name was correct. Police will attempt to gather more information regarding the girlfriend.

* * *

A man told police that while parked at a business at 5506 Hixson Pike, he noticed that the rear taillight/tailgate of his Ford F150 was damaged. It is unknown how the damage occurred.

* * *

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police she works with ride share services and was doing so that morning around 5 a.m. She said she picked up a person known to her as "Coco." During the ride "Coco" requested that she make a stop so that she could get cigarettes; however, due to the ride share policy, she was unable to make the stop. She said she dropped "Coco" off at her destination and continued with her work. She said that a few customers later, someone had pointed out that there was lipstick smeared in her back seat area. Prior to police arrival, the woman had already cleaned the lipstick that was mentioned. Police did observed a very small amount of a red substance on the rear passenger side door. The woman said she does have in-car camera footage, but she would need to call in at a later date once her son is able to help her locate it. At this time charges are pending.

* * *

A man told police that while parked on 15th Avenue, someone took his truck radio and a hydraulic jack from his truck.



* * *

Police observed a vehicle traveling south on Rossville Boulevard without a proper functioning tail light on the passenger side. The officer initiated a traffic stop at 4900 Rossville Blvd., but the driver continued to 115 Chickamauga Ave. in Rossville. The driver pulled into the Dollar Tree at that address. Upon further investigation, police learned that the driver did not have a valid driver's license and the passenger had a valid warrant out of Georgia. Dispatch notified Rossville PD, and Rossville PD responded and arrested the driver and passenger.

* * *

A woman on Juniper Street told police an 18-year-old black male was hanging out at her residence when they began arguing. She said he grabbed her iPhone 13 and $180 in cash and left. The woman does not wish to press charges at this time and said she only wanted her items returned. She gave police the address where he lives.

* * *

A man on Sunflower Lane said his phone has been hacked and is being used to take pictures of him. He told police the name of the man he believes to be the hacker. He said that man is the ex-husband of his recently deceased wife. He believes that man is out to get him because his wife left him for him. He did not currently have any further information on the man, but said he would call police when he came across that information. He said he had just recently purchased the phone that has been hacked and would be following up with his phone carrier to see if there was anything they could do.

* * *

An employee at the Thai Smile, 219 Market St., told police a bald white male came in the restaurant and asked to be served water. She said she refused because the same man has come in the past asking for water just so he can steal money off a statue on the front desk as she gets water from the back. She said the man got angry with her and picked up a chair and threw it, breaking it near a customer. Then as he was leaving, he broke a plant vase by the entrance door of the restaurant. The employee said that her boss does not want to press charges; however, they would like the man trespassed if he is ever found. Police were unable to identify the man.