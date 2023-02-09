Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: 2 Women Argue Over Recently Deceased Father's Estate; Previous Thief At Restaurant Breaks Things When Refused Water

  • Thursday, February 9, 2023

Two women on Stuart Street were in a verbal dispute regarding their recently deceased father's estate and one woman wanted the other to leave. That woman left the scene with no further issue. while police stood by.

* * *

A woman told police that one of her vehicles was parked on S. Holly Street when her ex-boyfriend sent her a video of an obscene word scratched on her car. Police watched the video the ex-boyfriend sent and observed the writing and damage on her car. The woman said she believes her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend vandalized the car. She said she texted the girlfriend about it and she alluded to the fact that she keyed the car. She does not have any further information regarding the girlfriend and was unsure if her last name was correct. Police will attempt to gather more information regarding the girlfriend.

* * *

A man told police that while parked at a business at 5506 Hixson Pike, he noticed that the rear taillight/tailgate of his Ford F150 was damaged. It is unknown how the damage occurred.

* * *

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police she works with ride share services and was doing so that morning around 5 a.m. She said she picked up a person known to her as "Coco." During the ride "Coco" requested that she make a stop so that she could get cigarettes; however, due to the ride share policy, she was unable to make the stop. She said she dropped "Coco" off at her destination and continued with her work. She said that a few customers later, someone had pointed out that there was lipstick smeared in her back seat area. Prior to police arrival, the woman had already cleaned the lipstick that was mentioned. Police did observed a very small amount of a red substance on the rear passenger side door. The woman said she does have in-car camera footage, but she would need to call in at a later date once her son is able to help her locate it. At this time charges are pending.

* * *

A man told police that while parked on 15th Avenue, someone took his truck radio and a hydraulic jack from his truck.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle traveling south on Rossville Boulevard without a proper functioning tail light on the passenger side. The officer initiated a traffic stop at 4900 Rossville Blvd., but the driver continued to 115 Chickamauga Ave. in Rossville. The driver pulled into the Dollar Tree at that address. Upon further investigation, police learned that the driver did not have a valid driver's license and the passenger had a valid warrant out of Georgia. Dispatch notified Rossville PD, and Rossville PD responded and arrested the driver and passenger.

* * *

A woman on Juniper Street told police an 18-year-old black male was hanging out at her residence when they began arguing. She said he grabbed her iPhone 13 and $180 in cash and left. The woman does not wish to press charges at this time and said she only wanted her items returned. She gave police the address where he lives.

* * *

A man on Sunflower Lane said his phone has been hacked and is being used to take pictures of him. He told police the name of the man he believes to be the hacker. He said that man is the ex-husband of his recently deceased wife. He believes that man is out to get him because his wife left him for him. He did not currently have any further information on the man, but said he would call police when he came across that information. He said he had just recently purchased the phone that has been hacked and would be following up with his phone carrier to see if there was anything they could do.

* * *

An employee at the Thai Smile, 219 Market St., told police a bald white male came in the restaurant and asked to be served water. She said she refused because the same man has come in the past asking for water just so he can steal money off a statue on the front desk as she gets water from the back. She said the man got angry with her and picked up a chair and threw it, breaking it near a customer. Then as he was leaving, he broke a plant vase by the entrance door of the restaurant. The employee said that her boss does not want to press charges; however, they would like the man trespassed if he is ever found. Police were unable to identify the man.

Latest Headlines
Reported Gunshots Turn Out To Be Fireworks - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Police Blotter: 2 Women Argue Over Recently Deceased Father's Estate; Previous Thief At Restaurant Breaks Things When Refused Water
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2023
Chattanooga Men Get Back On Track With Big Win
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2023
Vandy Stuns #6 Tennessee With Buzzer Beater 3 Pointer, 66-65
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2023
Lady Flames Perfect In Conference Road Games, Travel To Mississippi College Thursday
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2023
Breaking News
Reported Gunshots Turn Out To Be Fireworks - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/9/2023

An officer responded to the 10200 block of Pleasant View Drive for reports of gunshots being fired. The officer was able to determine that it had been fireworks. A Collegedale fugitive was ... more

Police Blotter: 2 Women Argue Over Recently Deceased Father's Estate; Previous Thief At Restaurant Breaks Things When Refused Water
  • 2/9/2023

Two women on Stuart Street were in a verbal dispute regarding their recently deceased father's estate and one woman wanted the other to leave. That woman left the scene with no further issue. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/9/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA 3420 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff SPEEDING POSSESSION ... more

Breaking News
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
School Record 7 UTC Students/Alumni Selected As Fulbright Semifinalists
  • 2/8/2023
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
  • 2/8/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/8/23
  • 2/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2023
Stolen U-Haul Car Hauler Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/8/2023
Opinion
Garry Mac Was The Embodiment Of Chattanooga
  • 2/8/2023
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
  • 2/8/2023
Ensuring Salary Increases Reach Educator Pockets
  • 2/8/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Sports
Vandy Stuns #6 Tennessee With Buzzer Beater 3 Pointer, 66-65
  • 2/8/2023
Chattanooga Men Get Back On Track With Big Win
  • 2/8/2023
Lady Flames Perfect In Conference Road Games, Travel To Mississippi College Thursday
  • 2/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
FLOCK, LLC To Help UTC Athletes With NIL Deals
  • 2/8/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Benefitting Special Olympics Returns Saturday
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Benefitting Special Olympics Returns Saturday
  • 2/8/2023
The Salvation Army’s Suit Giveaway Outfits 300 With Professional Attire
  • 2/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Legendary Locals
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Legendary Locals
  • 2/9/2023
The Salvation Army’s Cleveland Corps And Volunteer Energy Cooperative Served 312 Guests During Freezing Weather
The Salvation Army’s Cleveland Corps And Volunteer Energy Cooperative Served 312 Guests During Freezing Weather
  • 2/8/2023
Did You Know? Non-Binary
Did You Know? Non-Binary
  • 2/8/2023
Entertainment
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
  • 2/8/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Scenic City Chorus In Concert On Sunday At First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 2/7/2023
Savannah Conley, Playing At Walker Theatre May 7, Has Debut Album Out May 12
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Garry Mac Was The Embodiment Of Chattanooga
  • 2/8/2023
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
David Carroll: A Tribute To Our Best Friend And Brother, Garry Mac (1955-2023) - And Response (2)
  • 2/8/2023
Ensuring Salary Increases Reach Educator Pockets
  • 2/8/2023
Dining
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
  • 2/6/2023
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
Business
Goodwill Receives Grant To Help Older Workers
  • 2/8/2023
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison Elects 3 New Directors
  • 2/8/2023
Honda Issues "Do Not Drive" Warning For Some Vehicles Equipped With Takata Airbags
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Are Good Neighbors
  • 2/8/2023
Geneva Dowdy Joins Barge Design Solutions
Geneva Dowdy Joins Barge Design Solutions
  • 2/8/2023
Student Scene
Lee Alum Wins Latin GRAMMY
Lee Alum Wins Latin GRAMMY
  • 2/8/2023
CSCC Holds Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
CSCC Holds Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Celebration
  • 2/8/2023
GNTC Hosts Career Preview Day In Rock Spring
  • 2/7/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
  • 2/7/2023
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Outdoors
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
  • 2/9/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Obituaries
Mary Ann Rouse
Mary Ann Rouse
  • 2/8/2023
Ellis "Ray" Wolfe III
Ellis "Ray" Wolfe III
  • 2/8/2023
James Clinton "Jim'' Pierce
James Clinton "Jim'' Pierce
  • 2/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Snyder, Rebecca ”Becky” Hannah (Cleveland)
Snyder, Rebecca ”Becky” Hannah (Cleveland)
  • 2/8/2023
Phillips, Judy Owenby (Cleveland)
Phillips, Judy Owenby (Cleveland)
  • 2/8/2023
Wilson, Marsha Ray (Trion)
  • 2/8/2023