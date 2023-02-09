Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ASBERRY, ASHLEY BIGGERS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BALL, AMIA LASHEA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/06/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/23/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/26/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHANDLER, KENNETH SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP) DODD, SHABRAIA LADAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DOVE, BRIANNA KATHLEEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DRUMMOND, CHARLES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION DWIGHT, REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/29/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/27/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FOSHEE, BRITTANY N

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/28/1970

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)