Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, GERALD FARRIS
1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062324
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BRIBING A WITNESS)
JAMES, MICHAEL GENE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOOPER, DAVID ASHER
8810 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 373419703
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MALONE, VINCENT MARSHALL
1434 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PETET, DUSTIN DAVID
1318 KELLEY ST ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL
2820 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071523
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TRUEITT, WILLIE JAMES
3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
621 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
Here are the mug shots:
|ASBERRY, ASHLEY BIGGERS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BALL, AMIA LASHEA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/06/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/26/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CHANDLER, KENNETH SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
|
|DODD, SHABRAIA LADAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|DOVE, BRIANNA KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DRUMMOND, CHARLES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|DWIGHT, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FOSHEE, BRITTANY N
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/28/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ISBILL, TODD KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/18/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, DOMMONIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|JONES, BRITTANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, JAYLON D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, JEREMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, TREVOR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEDFORD, RICHARD LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MCCLENDON, HAROLD DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MEYERS, BRADLEY KEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/26/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/24/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEELY, MARQUELL LATAVIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|ORICK, MADELINE JADE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRICE, AMICA R
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RALSTON, RYAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTS, LEASIE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 86
Date of Birth: 02/07/1937
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STAIE, RANDALL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STOUDERMIRE, ELIJAH NM
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/23/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STRICKLAND, CAMRON D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|This record has been expunged!,
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/13/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|