Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, February 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA
3420 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BALL, AMIA LASHEA
1706 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA
4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
10356 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT

BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
1209 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT
1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053444
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

DODD, SHABRAIA LADAWN
1107 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRUMMOND, CHARLES ALLEN
3392 WINTER LANE LOT 3312 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

DWIGHT, REGINALD
1725 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
4842 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN
605 ARRLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSHEE, BRITTANY N
337 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
2311 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GREEN, GERALD FARRIS
1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062324
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BRIBING A WITNESS)

GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM
508 NOTRE DAME AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ISBILL, TODD KENNETH
213 GARDENIA AVE N.

W. CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JAMES, MICHAEL GENE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, DOMMONIC DEWAYNE
3109 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JONES, BRITTANY DANIELLE
963 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052643
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, JAYLON D
1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, JEREMY TERRELL
6227 HARRISON OOLTEWAH RD HARRISON, 373419461
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEDFORD, RICHARD LAWRENCE
4904 13TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LOOPER, DAVID ASHER
8810 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 373419703
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MALONE, VINCENT MARSHALL
1434 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLENDON, HAROLD DANIEL
14 UP OUR WAY CHICHAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA
1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE
3802 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEELY, MARQUELL LATAVIS
2709 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE
5983 HUTTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

PETET, DUSTIN DAVID
1318 KELLEY ST ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL
2820 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071523
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, AMICA R
186 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

RALSTON, RYAN
2021 CAMBRIDGE DR APT 42 LEXINGTON,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, LEASIE EUGENE
4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 86 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STAIE, RANDALL SCOTT
8439 SPRING FIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STOUDERMIRE, ELIJAH NM
727 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
IN TRANSIT

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

This record has been expunged!,
963 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052643
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT
1818 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TRUEITT, WILLIE JAMES
3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ
131 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
621 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

WATERS, ROBERT MARTIN
10 MILLS AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODRUFF, CHRISTOPHER LEE
311 WINDELL LN CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
365 HARRISON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

Here are the mug shots:

