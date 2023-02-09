Latest Headlines

Reported Gunshots Turn Out To Be Fireworks - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, February 9, 2023

An officer responded to the 10200 block of Pleasant View Drive for reports of gunshots being fired. The officer was able to determine that it had been fireworks.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up for court on a driving on a suspended license charge.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a disturbance call that started at the Mapco gas station in the 9100 block of Lee Highway.

An individual reported that their vehicle had been damaged while parked at the Aldi’s grocery store.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the Apison Crossing Plaza.

A Collegedale fugitive was arrested during court on a warrant for second offense DUI.

Another Collegedale fugitive was arrested during court for a failure to appear warrant.

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed credit union in the 9500 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle was occupied by a local university student taking a break before their next class.

The Walmart reported a theft that had occurred two days prior.

Police were asked to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked behind The Lantern assisted living facility in the 9300 block of Messenger Lane. The vehicle was occupied by two local university students who said they were just talking. They agreed to leave the area.

A business alarm was activated in the 5200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out ok.

An abandoned vehicle was located parked in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The occupants were found by the creek taking pictures.

A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving without a license.

While conducting a routine neighborhood check a night shift officer found an open front door of a residence in the 5500 block of Barrington Country Circle. The officer was able to make contact with the homeowner. Everything checked ok.


