TBI Crime Lab Expert Uses DNA To Tie Leslie To Murder Scene

A TBI Crime Lab expert on Thursday used DNA evidence that the state says ties Kameron Leslie to a murder scene.

The expert said sperm found inside the murder victim matched that of Leslie, who is standing trial for first-degree murder.

The victim, Taja Whiteside, was found in the floor of her bedroom with her head pushed into a pillow. A condom was found underneath her lifeless body.

The expert also said skin cells found under the victim's fingernails had the DNA of Leslie. The prosecution says Ms. Whiteside tried to fight her assailant off.

She was strangled to death at her Hixson home on Jan. 11, 2019.

The prosecution says Leslie was with her on the evening she died, and he afterward left in her car for Florida. He was apprehended there almost four months later.

Leslie is acting as his own attorney in the case being tried by Judge Amanda Dunn.