Police Give Background On Cuffing Of Juvenile As Shooting Suspect, Then His Quick Release

Chattanooga Police working a shooting at Bonny Oaks on Wednesday afternoon stopped a suspect vehicle that turned out to be not involved in the incident. A juvenile who was in the car was ordered to step out and raise his arms. He was eventually handcuffed.

Police Chief Celeste Murphy said she was releasing a video of the incident, saying it shows the officers quickly realized that the vehicle stopped was not involved. The female driver was told by the officer that he was sorry, and she was allowed to drive on.

Around 4:10 p.m., Chattanooga Police were alerted to shots fired at 6506 Bonny Oaks Dr. Responding officers were told that multiple shots had been fired at numerous vehicles. Witnesses at the scene gave police suspect vehicle descriptions, which began an area-wide search. Shortly after, police located a suspect, Camron Hilt, near Pilot Drive and Bonny Oaks. Hilt was taken into custody without incident.

Police subsequently located a gun and narcotics thrown by the suspect as he tried to elude police. The evidence was quickly discovered and recovered after Hilt was found. He was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm, simple possession, and other related offenses.

After speaking with Hilt, it was surmised that he was the victim of the shots fired at 6506 Bonny Oaks Dr. Police located his and two other vehicles that had damage from the shooting. No one was injured in the incident.

In the course of searching for the involved vehicles, Chattanooga Police said they "stopped a white Kia that had been given as one of the suspect vehicles. During that traffic stop, the initiating officer made contact with a juvenile and a female driver. While effecting the stop, it was quickly determined they were not involved with the shooting incident.

"Details of the traffic stop are being released in the interest of transparency and public interest. It shows the officer’s actions and the response of the vehicle’s occupants."

Chief Murphy said she knows "this is a sensitive time and I wanted to make sure context is given for the traffic stop. As a mother of four boys, I understand the fear a parent feels during situations like this. Likewise, a child could be negatively impacted by such an experience. It’s important for us to be empathetic to both and hope this traffic stop won’t leave a negative lasting impression on anyone this may impact.

"After reviewing the interaction of the officer in the video it was observed that de-escalation training resulted in the expected outcome. The officer was quickly able to determine from observation and continuous relay of information that the stopped vehicle was not related to the shots fired incident. Additionally, this officer knew how impactful such a stop could be and was careful to relay this information to the vehicle’s occupants.

“Since my arrival at the department, I’ve assured residents that we’re working to serve and protect this community and I’m proud to say that we were able to safely apprehend an individual involved in a violent encounter. Our officers work fervently to do the right thing, the right way and that’s exactly what occurred. Chattanooga residents can be assured of our commitment to them.”

Police are still looking for the second vehicle and ask anyone with ANY information to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.