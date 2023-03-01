Hamilton County Adds Alexa LeBoeuf With Aim To Reduce Recidivism, Homelessness

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced Alexa LeBoeuf as the deputy director of

Intergovernmental Affairs in the Department of Economic and Community Development. Ms. LeBoeuf will be working with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and other departments within county general government to oversee the FUSE (Frequent User Systems Engagement) grant program.



FUSE supports individuals with medical and behavioral challenges, who are the highest users of emergency rooms, jails, shelters, and other costly crisis services, break the cycle of homelessness and become productive members of society.



Ms.

LeBoeuf previously led a county initiative that connects households facing eviction with free legal assistance and case management. Prior to that consulting role, she was a Policy Advocate for Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) helping residents build stable housing and promoting financial well-being to create vibrant neighborhoods. LeBoeuf is the Personnel Chair for the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, served on the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and has a Masters in Public Policy from Brown University.“Mental health, homelessness, and incarceration are interconnected, costly challenges facing our community,” said Mayor Wamp. “With Alexa’s leadership, we hope to reduce recidivism in the jail by coordinating public sector and non-profit efforts with a focus on mental health treatment and increased supportive housing options.”