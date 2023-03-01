Latest Headlines

Drama Continues Between Teen Mom Actors

  • Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Ryan Edwards
The drama continues between "Teen Mom" MTV reality show actors Ryan and Makenzie Edwards.

Last Friday, a deputy was told by Makenzie that on Feb. 19 Ryan had texted her "My God, I don't haven't to live my life without you! Sorry!"

She said four days later, he texted, "For what it's worth I'm sorry and I do miss you."

Makenzie said she did not respond to the texts, but called the Sheriff's Office to report an alleged violation of an Order of Protection.

Ryan Edwards was then arrested for violation of an Order of Protection and for aggravated stalking.

Ryan Edwards on Feb. 9 was served with an Order of Protection by Hamilton County Sheriff personnel ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where wife Mackenzie was currently living.

The next morning, Mackenzie reported that her husband had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account and, according to her, they have since made it to national news outlets.

The photographs did not show nudity, but were revealing, it was stated.

The Sheriff's Office said, "During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings. During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on Thursday.

After learning of the warrant, HCSO deputies responded to a residence near Harrison Bay State Park to attempt to arrest Ryan Edwards on the outstanding warrant. Deputies asked Mackenzie to meet them at the location should they need to gain entrance into the residence. Once on scene, the house was found to have sustained considerable damage.

Deputies then went to a local business in Chattanooga on Bonny Oaks Drive where Edwards is employed. He was located there and taken into custody for the harassment warrant and for violation of an Order of Protection.

Subsequent to the arrest, Edwards was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics, it was stated.

Edwards was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on Feb. 10 on the following charges: harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

A petition to violate was filed with the Magistrate's office, who will set a bond for the Order of Protection violation, it was stated.

