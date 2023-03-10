Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, March 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER 
5569 ABBY GRACE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AVERY, TYLER ROY 
, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON 
2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGHA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE 
4704 EDINBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN 
636 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN 
711 BONNY OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

DANIEL, JUSTIN LEE 
1111 ELAINE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374214017 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DYER, SHAYLA MARIA 
1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213112 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ENGLAND, ALICIA 
2309 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

FLERL, AMANDA LEANN 
907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE 
156 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN

GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER 
201 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW 
105 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLASS, RONALD EUGENE 
2000 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREENE, ASHLEY KAY 
5647 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IDENTITY THEFT
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN 
546 WASHGINTON ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALBERSTADT, JESSICA BARRETT 
910 N MAIN ST SOMERSET, 42503 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE)
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM 
13 EASTVIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE - UNLAWFUL P
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE - UNLAWFUL P

JOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH 
200 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE 
2505 MARKET STREET, APARTMENT 352 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN 
1772 WIGMORE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE 
329 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PETITION TO REVOKE (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE 
817 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON 
1123E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA 
5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

LEWIS, BELINDA LEE 
269 RAILROAD ST APT 2 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE 
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212329 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM 
901 DOBREIGHT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, FRANK CURTIS 
9323 BARBIE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY 
1941 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH 
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 519 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURING
VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHRNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SANFORD, JASON DEMETRIUS 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435031 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEARS, KEVIN LAMONT 
387 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH 
11901 COUNTRY ESTATE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARA

SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE 
1729 CRAWDAD HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DUI 6TH OFFENCE (PAROLE VIOLATION)

SNOW, BRANDON GARRETT 
32 VILLAND ST LAFAYETTE, 307284931 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN 
7437 PRIVIATE LANE APT 13 OOLTEWAH, 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON 
3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111615 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE 
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER 
7663 NORTH BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR 
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY 
3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162815 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILIAMS, ANTONIO 
9004 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN 
1552 MARSH LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE 
2745 15 TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

