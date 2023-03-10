Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER
5569 ABBY GRACE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AVERY, TYLER ROY
, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGHA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
4704 EDINBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
636 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN
711 BONNY OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
DANIEL, JUSTIN LEE
1111 ELAINE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374214017
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213112
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ENGLAND, ALICIA
2309 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
156 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER
201 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW
105 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLASS, RONALD EUGENE
2000 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
5647 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IDENTITY THEFT
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN
546 WASHGINTON ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALBERSTADT, JESSICA BARRETT
910 N MAIN ST SOMERSET, 42503
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE)
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM
13 EASTVIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE - UNLAWFUL P
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE - UNLAWFUL P
JOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH
200 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE
2505 MARKET STREET, APARTMENT 352 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN
1772 WIGMORE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
329 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PETITION TO REVOKE (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE
817 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON
1123E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA
5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LEWIS, BELINDA LEE
269 RAILROAD ST APT 2 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212329
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM
901 DOBREIGHT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, FRANK CURTIS
9323 BARBIE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY
1941 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 519 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURING
VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHRNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SANFORD, JASON DEMETRIUS
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435031
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEARS, KEVIN LAMONT
387 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH
11901 COUNTRY ESTATE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARA
SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE
1729 CRAWDAD HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DUI 6TH OFFENCE (PAROLE VIOLATION)
SNOW, BRANDON GARRETT
32 VILLAND ST LAFAYETTE, 307284931
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN
7437 PRIVIATE LANE APT 13 OOLTEWAH,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111615
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
7663 NORTH BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY
3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162815
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILIAMS, ANTONIO
9004 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
1552 MARSH LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE
2745 15 TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|AVERY, TYLER ROY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|DANIEL, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ENGLAND, ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
|
|GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/07/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLASS, RONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- IDENTITY THEFT
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY ADULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/15/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALBERSTADT, JESSICA BARRETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE)
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|JOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/09/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/27/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PETITION TO REVOKE (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|JUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/30/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|LEWIS, BELINDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURING
- VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHRNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|SANFORD, JASON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/18/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SEARS, KEVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|SHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- UNLAWFUL DRUG PARA
|
|SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/26/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DUI 6TH OFFENCE (PAROLE VIOLATION)
|
|SNOW, BRANDON GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/30/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/07/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/09/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILIAMS, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023
Charge(s):
|