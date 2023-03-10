Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) AVERY, TYLER ROY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/08/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/10/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA) DANIEL, JUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ENGLAND, ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FLERL, AMANDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/02/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/07/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLASS, RONALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

THEFT OF PROPERTY GREENE, ASHLEY KAY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

IDENTITY THEFT

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY ADULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/15/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALBERSTADT, JESSICA BARRETT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE)

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/09/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/27/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PETITION TO REVOKE (FAILURE TO APPEAR) JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT JUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/07/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/30/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) LEWIS, BELINDA LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/18/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURING

VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHRNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II SANFORD, JASON DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/18/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SEARS, KEVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II SHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARA SHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/26/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

DUI 6TH OFFENCE (PAROLE VIOLATION) SNOW, BRANDON GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/30/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/07/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/09/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/24/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WILIAMS, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYFRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE156 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANGENTRY, PATRICK TYLER201 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW105 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GLASS, RONALD EUGENE2000 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYGREENE, ASHLEY KAY5647 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIDENTITY THEFTFINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY ADULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GRIGGS, ANTHONY JUAN546 WASHGINTON ST. ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALBERSTADT, JESSICA BARRETT910 N MAIN ST SOMERSET, 42503Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE)PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALFAILURE TO APPEARHIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM13 EASTVIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE - UNLAWFUL PFAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE - UNLAWFUL PJOHNSON, EMILY SAVANNAH200 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, LEANDER LEE2505 MARKET STREET, APARTMENT 352 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN1772 WIGMORE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE329 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPETITION TO REVOKE (FAILURE TO APPEAR)JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE817 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTJUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON1123E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTLEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)LEWIS, BELINDA LEE269 RAILROAD ST APT 2 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212329Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM901 DOBREIGHT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, FRANK CURTIS9323 BARBIE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY1941 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH728 FRAWLEY RD APT 519 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURINGVIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHRNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IISANFORD, JASON DEMETRIUS4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435031Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEARS, KEVIN LAMONT387 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IISHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH11901 COUNTRY ESTATE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNLAWFUL DRUG PARASHUMAKER, EDWARD WAYNE1729 CRAWDAD HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDUI 6TH OFFENCE (PAROLE VIOLATION)SNOW, BRANDON GARRETT32 VILLAND ST LAFAYETTE, 307284931Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN7437 PRIVIATE LANE APT 13 OOLTEWAH,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111615Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED BURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAIL TO YIELDLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAYLOR, BOBBY JOE307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER7663 NORTH BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162815Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWILIAMS, ANTONIO9004 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONWILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN1552 MARSH LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE2745 15 TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT



