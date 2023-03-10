1 Person From Helicopter Crash Released From Hospital; All Life Force Flights Suspended

One person from the crash of a Life Force 6 helicopter in North Carolina has been released from the hospital, officials said.

Jim Coleman, Erlanger president & CEO, said, “Yesterday evening around 7 p.m., Life Force 6 crashed in Macon County, N.C., while transporting a patient. Thankfully, all four individuals on board, including the patient, are alive. One crew member was evaluated and released from a local hospital.

"The others on board were admitted to Mission Health, a North Carolina HCA hospital, and are in stable condition. I appreciate the compassion shown by these two hospitals as they cared for our crew and patient while keeping our team informed.”

Robbie Tester, Erlanger VP of Patient Logistics, said, “We are grateful to our partners in the healthcare community for providing great care to our Life Force family both on scene and in the hospital and to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and other local first responders for their assistance during this difficult time.

"I’m also grateful for all the calls, texts and concern shown by our staff, public safety agencies, and our air ambulance community from across the country.

"We do not have information regarding the circumstances or cause of the crash, but understand that the FAA and NTSB will be investigating, as is routine. Safety is of the upmost concern to our program, and as such we have suspend all Life Force operations until our crews feel ready to return to service.“



An Erlanger Life Force helicopter with four aboard crashed on Thursday at Macon County, N.C.

The helicopter was heavily damaged, but no one was killed, officials said.

There was one patient as well as three crew members on the helicopter.

The injuries were said to be minor to moderate.

Macon County 911 Communications officials said they were advised around 7 p.m. that the helicopter was in distress, then it went down.



It was traveling from a medical facility in Murphy, N.C., where Erlanger has a hospital, to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The helicopter landed on a narrow road - Middle Burningtown Road.