An Erlanger Life Force helicopter with four aboard crashed on Thursday at Macon County, N.C.

The helicopter was heavily damaged, but no one was killed, officials said.

There was one patient as well as three crew mbers on the helicopter.

The injuries were said to be minor to moderate.

Macon County 911 Communications officials said they were advised around 7 p.m. that the helicopter was in distress, then it went down.

It was traveling from Tennessee to Mission Hospital.