Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



PUBLIC HEARING

Annexation - TP Chattanooga Property, LLC 5619 Clark Road, Harrison, TN 37341

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: WASTEWATER



Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.PUBLIC HEARINGChattanooga Climate Action Plan4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts, ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory thereof, pursuant to the provisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee (Home Rule Amendment), Title 5.3 and 5.15, to establish the time of elections and to create term limits.PLANNINGb. 2023-0026 Grant Ellis (R-5 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 335 Browns Ferry Road, from R-5 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2023-0022 EA Homes, LP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 7671 Goodwin Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0022 EA Homes, LP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 7671 Goodwin Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2023-0011 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5103 Central Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)2023-0011 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5103 Central Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2023-0019 Sansbury Melton, Ltd. (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1414 East 49th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff) (Applicant Version)g. 2023-0024 1211 5th MU, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1601 South Holtzclaw Avenue, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022), subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0024 1211 5th MU, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1601 South Holtzclaw Avenue, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022). (Applicant Version)h. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 13, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, Section 38-188, Minimum Yard and Landscaping Requirements; Maintenance of Visibility at Access Points; relations of Yards to Turnout and Merging Lanes, and Division 29, Off-Street Parking and Loading Space Requirements, Section 38-472, General Regulations by amending Table 1700 Multi-Family Units. (Deferred from 02-28-2023)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Adam Cowen to the Shallowford Region Community Advisory Committee for District 9, with a term beginning on March 22, 2023, and ending on March 22, 2025. (District 9)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept Emergency Solution Grant funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for an approximate amount of $134,375.00.c. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30674 authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to utilize $400,000.00 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Cares Act funding to provide assistance to eligible landlords with vacant units to complete maintenance and minor repairs, with an increase of $100,000.00, for a total amount of $500,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Beverly Bell to the Form-Based Code Committee, for a term beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2026.PLANNINGe. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Planning/Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency to enter into an agreement with Planning Next to prepare area plans for the City of Chattanooga, in the amount of $1,119,000.00, with a contingency amount of $111,900.00, for a total amount not to exceed $1,230,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.