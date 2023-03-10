Tony Browning Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought In Burglary In Hixson

A man was arrested, and another is being sought after a burglary early Friday morning in Hixson.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched at 7:33 a.m. to the 7520 block of Moses Road for the report of a burglary in progress.

The caller stated two men pulled into the driveway of the residence, exited, and began placing several items into the back of the vehicle which were stored under the car port of the home.

The caller attempted to confront the suspects, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene leaving his accomplice behind on foot at the residence.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival, a man matching the caller’s description was seen walking on foot along the roadway. As deputies approached, the suspect immediately ran into a nearby wooded area.

Patrol personnel requested UAS and K-9 Units’ to the scene to assist with searching for the suspect. Working together, the suspect was tracked and into a heavily wooded area where eventually he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was later identified as Tony Browning. Browning at the time of his arrest, was found to have several outstanding Hamilton County warrants for his arrest to include several counts of theft, evading, failure to appear, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Browning was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center for booking.

In regards to the suspect vehicle mentioned, law enforcement personnel have a description of the vehicle and continue to search for the suspect driver.



