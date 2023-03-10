9 Residents Evacuated In Apartment Complex Fire Friday Afternoon

Nine residents were evacuated from an fire in an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Firefighters responded at 3:26 p.m. to an unknown fire on Cypress Street Court that turned into being an apartment complex fire in the attic.

Light smoke was showing as Engine 1 made an investigation to find small electrical fire in the the attic of Apt 1301. All downtown companies along with Squad 13 and Squad 20 arrived to excavate residents, nine in all. The fire in the attic was small and was extinguished quickly.

Battalion 3, CPD, Chattanooga Housing and HCEMS also responded.

The American Red Cross was called to accommodate the families being evacuated. There were no injuries.