Latest Headlines

9 Residents Evacuated In Apartment Complex Fire Friday Afternoon

  • Friday, March 10, 2023

Nine residents were evacuated from an fire in an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Firefighters responded at 3:26 p.m. to an unknown fire on Cypress Street Court that turned into being an apartment complex fire in the attic.

Light smoke was showing as Engine 1 made an investigation to find small electrical fire in the the attic of Apt 1301. All downtown companies along with Squad 13 and Squad 20 arrived to excavate residents, nine in all. The fire in the attic was small and was extinguished quickly.

Battalion 3, CPD, Chattanooga Housing and HCEMS also responded.

The American Red Cross was called to accommodate the families being evacuated. There were no injuries.  

Latest Headlines
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
  • Sports
  • 3/10/2023
Moc Golfers Eighth At Clover Cup
  • Sports
  • 3/10/2023
Chattanooga Tennis Plays Doubleheader At Austin Peay
  • Sports
  • 3/10/2023
9 Residents Evacuated In Apartment Complex Fire Friday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Tony Browning Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought In Burglary In Hixson
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Rob Bank; Thief Stuffs $500 Worth Children’s Clothes Up Her Shirt
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Breaking News
9 Residents Evacuated In Apartment Complex Fire Friday Afternoon
  • 3/10/2023

Nine residents were evacuated from an fire in an apartment complex Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Firefighters responded at 3:26 p.m. to an unknown fire on Cypress Street Court that turned ... more

Tony Browning Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought In Burglary In Hixson
  • 3/10/2023

A man was arrested, and another is being sought after a burglary early Friday morning in Hixson. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched at 7:33 a.m. to the 7520 block of ... more

Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Rob Bank; Thief Stuffs $500 Worth Children’s Clothes Up Her Shirt
  • 3/10/2023

An employee of Builtwell Bank at 6825 Shallowford Road told police a man came into the bank and was upset about fees added to his account. She said the man was upset and said that because the ... more

Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/10/2023
Few Members Of Public Taking Part In School Budget Process
  • 3/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/10/2023
Police Blotter: Man Accidently Leaves Rifle At Hotel; Woman Thinks Someone Stole Her Medication
  • 3/9/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support - And Response
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Stop Being The Problem And Offer Solutions
  • 3/10/2023
We Are Failing Our Students
  • 3/10/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 10
  • 3/10/2023
Sports
Vols Take SEC Tournament Opener Behind James
Vols Take SEC Tournament Opener Behind James
  • 3/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
  • 3/9/2023
Football Mocs Host Spring Showcase Friday At Finley
  • 3/9/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
  • 3/10/2023
Happenings
Marti Rutherford Receives Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Marti Rutherford Receives Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 3/10/2023
CFD Reminds To Change Your Clocks And Your Batteries
  • 3/10/2023
Hamilton County Democrats To Convene March 18
  • 3/9/2023
Murder At Hidden Lake Murder Mystery Campout Will Be April 1-2
  • 3/10/2023
Red Bank Chili Cookoff Set For March 23
  • 3/10/2023
Entertainment
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
  • 3/9/2023
Ana Popvic To Perform At Songbirds May 6
  • 3/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 3/10/2023
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
  • 3/9/2023
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
  • 3/8/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support - And Response
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Stop Being The Problem And Offer Solutions
  • 3/10/2023
Dining
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Business
Bruce Bloomster Named Sales Director At Bohr Electronics
Bruce Bloomster Named Sales Director At Bohr Electronics
  • 3/10/2023
Novatech Takes Over ACT Business Machines
  • 3/9/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events March 13-18
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Pointe Commercial Real Estate Announces David Melton As Managing Member
  • 3/7/2023
Student Scene
Rivermont Elementary School Receives Water's Cool @ School Grant
  • 3/10/2023
Central Church Of Christ Hosts Information Session For New Christian Homeschool Tutorial Program
  • 3/10/2023
One-Handed Mountaineer Maureen Beck To Present “Improbable Ascent” At Southern Adventist University
One-Handed Mountaineer Maureen Beck To Present “Improbable Ascent” At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/9/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Foundation Hosts Free Education Event
  • 3/10/2023
Elevate Behavior Services To Hold Open House March 16
  • 3/10/2023
Hearing Loss Association Chattanooga Chapter Announces March 19 Program
  • 3/9/2023
Memories
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
  • 3/10/2023
Park Sparks - The Neighborhood Park Activation Tour - Kicks Off March 19
  • 3/9/2023
4th Annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Begins On Friday
  • 3/9/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Cultural Tourism Advancement Grant Application Is Now Open
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
  • 3/10/2023
Antioch Youth Ministry Presents Pre-Mother's Day Celebration
Antioch Youth Ministry Presents Pre-Mother's Day Celebration
  • 3/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
  • 3/9/2023
Obituaries
Nancy Marie deRossett
Nancy Marie deRossett
  • 3/10/2023
Calvin Newton
Calvin Newton
  • 3/10/2023
James Harvey Ledford
  • 3/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Rader, Coulbourne "Coby" Thomas (Cleveland)
Rader, Coulbourne "Coby" Thomas (Cleveland)
  • 3/10/2023
Speer, Shirley Treadaway (Summerville)
  • 3/10/2023
James Ervin "J.E." Criddle (Cleveland)
James Ervin "J.E." Criddle (Cleveland)
  • 3/10/2023