Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON
3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAKER, JOHNNY LEE
1417 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
3933 PATTEN TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN
3761 DIXIE COURT DR SE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CALLES, SANDRA PATRICIA RIVERA
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES
945 PLEASANT GROVE RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CURKENDALL, KARA
360 GREEN RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DIXON, JEREMY LEWAYNE
926 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOG, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
1032 CARRIAGEPARC CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043718
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
265 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIFFIN, SHAWN EUGENE
12109 BETTIS RD GEORGETOWN, 373364050
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
19036 SHARP STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374041431
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, DEL, MANUFACTURING
KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE
1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, ALEX VAIL
3408 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTISON, RYAN GENE
131 OAK AVE NORTH LAKE THEIF, 56560
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLENDON HARDAWAY, TYJHAD MORGAN
9313 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MENDEZ, ASANDRA ELIZABETH
1801 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, STACI MARIE
8177 THOUROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, JACOB K
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
727 E 11TH STREET HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROABATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROABATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAMIREZ, OTONIEL
1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY R
3806 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDING, KORRIELLE LARON
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, STEVEN D
115 LANDMARK CT APT 5 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAY, JEFFERY LEONTAE
457 C BATES RD LEBANON, 37087
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIVLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
5116 HUNTER TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEWART, ALQUETA MONCHELLA
1519 RYAN ST UNIT APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
329 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F
1718 Foust St Chattanooga, 374071053
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, FELICA NELSON
565 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ZAMORA-GALINDO, JOSE FRANCISCO
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 5215 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALBEY, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAKER, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURKENDALL, KARA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DIXON, JEREMY LEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
|
|EAVES, JOHN MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GRIFFIN, SHAWN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/25/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEWIS, ALONZO CHANDAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LOPEZ, ALEX VAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLENDON HARDAWAY, TYJHAD MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, STACI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORGAN, JACOB K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTON, TYREE LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/07/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROABATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
- VIOLATION OF PROABATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|RAMIREZ, OTONIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY R
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAYBURN, RACHEL LAREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REDDING, KORRIELLE LARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBINSON, STEVEN D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- STALKING
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SEAY, JEFFERY LEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STEWART, ALQUETA MONCHELLA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, FELICA NELSON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|