  • Saturday, March 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON 
3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, JOHNNY LEE 
1417 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX 
3933 PATTEN TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN 
3761 DIXIE COURT DR SE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CALLES, SANDRA PATRICIA RIVERA 
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES 
945 PLEASANT GROVE RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CURKENDALL, KARA 
360 GREEN RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DIXON, JEREMY LEWAYNE 
926 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOG, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS 
1032 CARRIAGEPARC CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM

FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE 
2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043718 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON 
265 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRIFFIN, SHAWN EUGENE 
12109 BETTIS RD GEORGETOWN, 373364050 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN 
19036 SHARP STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374041431 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY 
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, DEL, MANUFACTURING

KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, ALEX VAIL 
3408 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTISON, RYAN GENE 
131 OAK AVE NORTH LAKE THEIF, 56560 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCLENDON HARDAWAY, TYJHAD MORGAN 
9313 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MENDEZ, ASANDRA ELIZABETH 
1801 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, STACI MARIE 
8177 THOUROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, JACOB K 
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROABATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROABATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAMIREZ, OTONIEL 
1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY R 
3806 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDDING, KORRIELLE LARON 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBINSON, STEVEN D 
115 LANDMARK CT APT 5 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAY, JEFFERY LEONTAE 
457 C BATES RD LEBANON, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON 
259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIVLEY, JAMES MITCHELL 
5116 HUNTER TRL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEWART, ALQUETA MONCHELLA 
1519 RYAN ST UNIT APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN 
329 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F 
1718 Foust St Chattanooga, 374071053 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, FELICA NELSON 
565 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ZAMORA-GALINDO, JOSE FRANCISCO 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 5215 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALBEY, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAKER, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CURKENDALL, KARA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DIXON, JEREMY LEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
EAVES, JOHN MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIFFIN, SHAWN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/25/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEWIS, ALONZO CHANDAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LOPEZ, ALEX VAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLENDON HARDAWAY, TYJHAD MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, STACI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, JACOB K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, TYREE LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/07/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROABATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
  • VIOLATION OF PROABATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAMIREZ, OTONIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY R
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAYBURN, RACHEL LAREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REDDING, KORRIELLE LARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, STEVEN D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • STALKING
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAY, JEFFERY LEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEWART, ALQUETA MONCHELLA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, FELICA NELSON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



