Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON

3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, JOHNNY LEE

1417 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

3933 PATTEN TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN

3761 DIXIE COURT DR SE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CALLES, SANDRA PATRICIA RIVERA

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES

945 PLEASANT GROVE RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CURKENDALL, KARA

360 GREEN RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DIXON, JEREMY LEWAYNE

926 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOG, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN



FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS

1032 CARRIAGEPARC CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM



FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE

2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043718

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON

265 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GRIFFIN, SHAWN EUGENE

12109 BETTIS RD GEORGETOWN, 373364050

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN

19036 SHARP STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374041431

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY

346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, DEL, MANUFACTURING



KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE

1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ, ALEX VAIL

3408 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072009

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MATTISON, RYAN GENE

131 OAK AVE NORTH LAKE THEIF, 56560

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCLENDON HARDAWAY, TYJHAD MORGAN

9313 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MENDEZ, ASANDRA ELIZABETH

1801 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOORE, STACI MARIE

8177 THOUROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORGAN, JACOB K

1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

727 E 11TH STREET HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROABATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROABATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



RAMIREZ, OTONIEL

1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY R

3806 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REDDING, KORRIELLE LARON

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROBINSON, STEVEN D

115 LANDMARK CT APT 5 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SEAY, JEFFERY LEONTAE

457 C BATES RD LEBANON, 37087

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON

259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIVLEY, JAMES MITCHELL5116 HUNTER TRL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTEWART, ALQUETA MONCHELLA1519 RYAN ST UNIT APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN329 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F1718 Foust St Chattanooga, 374071053Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, FELICA NELSON565 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYZAMORA-GALINDO, JOSE FRANCISCO312 MCBRIEN RD APT 5215 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT

