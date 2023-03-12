Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, March 12, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGULLAR, MARIO ALBERTO 
9894 BETTIS ESTATES LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ALBEY, BRANDON 
PO BOX 22351 CHATTANOOGA, 37422 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, JANIECE ALEXIS 
5158 RIDGEWOOD DR SCOTTSBORO, 35768 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH 
2810 WATERFALL TRL OOTEWAH, 373632100 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

BATEY, SAMMY JOE 
6702 CO RD 53 STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

BEAMON, RICKY LEE 
201 EADS ST APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BISHOP, TRAVIS ROGERS 
4523 BALCOMB ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091510 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO YIELD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROWN, BILLY GEORGE 
223 WEEKS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH 
7403 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR 
113 LAUREL ROAD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARROLL, WALTER DEUNN 
7226 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COWAN, CLINTON NATHANIEL 
2420 SOUTH 5TH STREET TERREHAUTE, 47802 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DE ITA CABRERA, DAVID E 
2529 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EAVES, JOHN MARTIN 
189 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

FOUNTAIN, DEMARIO MAURICE 
220 CULVER STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FUQUA, LIEUTENANT 
812 W 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON 
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, MAURICE DEWAYNE 
730 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

HUNTER, SHANTON RAY 
2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

JENKINS, JAYCE LEE 
601 JAMES ST LOT 22 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JOHNSON, OLIVIA PAIGE 
8326 CHHIPWOOD COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

LAYMON, JESSICA C 
3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

LEWIS, ALONZO CHANDAR 
159 EAST NEWTON STREET ACOEE, 37701 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT

LONG, DANYEL ALYN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANN, KRISTY LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MEALOR, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
521 HEDGEWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYREE LEONARD 
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POWERS, JAMES 
322 MICHELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

QUARLES, TERRI KASHA 
157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
SPEEDING

QUEEN, HARRISON DREW 
107 CREST DRIVE ROCK SPRING, 307392377 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ PUAC, ANTELMO SAMUEL 
1905 E 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

RAYBURN, RACHEL LAREN 
175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 373745051 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 68 EAST RIDGE, 374122052 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROGERS, CONNIE SUE 
6733 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

ROGERS, JOYCE MARIE 
812 WEST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED

ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD 
6748 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE 
7652 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON 
175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 373745051 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMS, NIA GABRIELLE 
520 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE

SNOWDEN, ADRIEL 
356 CREEKS JEWELL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TODD, MICHAEL E 
2516 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRIMBLE, ANTHONY 
605 SHANNON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WAGNER, HOWARD 
1656 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE 
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

