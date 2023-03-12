Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGULLAR, MARIO ALBERTO

9894 BETTIS ESTATES LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ALBEY, BRANDON

PO BOX 22351 CHATTANOOGA, 37422

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDERSON, JANIECE ALEXIS

5158 RIDGEWOOD DR SCOTTSBORO, 35768

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH

2810 WATERFALL TRL OOTEWAH, 373632100

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



BATEY, SAMMY JOE

6702 CO RD 53 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BEAMON, RICKY LEE

201 EADS ST APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BISHOP, TRAVIS ROGERS

4523 BALCOMB ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091510

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAIL TO YIELD

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BROWN, BILLY GEORGE

223 WEEKS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH

7403 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIBURKE, JAMES ARTHUR113 LAUREL ROAD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGG DOMESTIC ASSAULTCARROLL, WALTER DEUNN7226 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTCOWAN, CLINTON NATHANIEL2420 SOUTH 5TH STREET TERREHAUTE, 47802Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DE ITA CABRERA, DAVID E2529 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEAVES, JOHN MARTIN189 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GFOUNTAIN, DEMARIO MAURICE220 CULVER STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFUQUA, LIEUTENANT812 W 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES, MAURICE DEWAYNE730 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEHUNTER, SHANTON RAY2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYJENKINS, JAYCE LEE601 JAMES ST LOT 22 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTJOHNSON, OLIVIA PAIGE8326 CHHIPWOOD COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTALKINGASSAULTHARASSMENTCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYASSAULTASSAULTCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULTCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYLAYMON, JESSICA C3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)LEWIS, ALONZO CHANDAR159 EAST NEWTON STREET ACOEE, 37701Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENTLONG, DANYEL ALYNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MANN, KRISTY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMEALOR, TIMOTHY WAYNE521 HEDGEWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTON, TYREE LEONARD3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOWERS, JAMES322 MICHELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEQUARLES, TERRI KASHA157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALESPEEDINGQUEEN, HARRISON DREW107 CREST DRIVE ROCK SPRING, 307392377Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ PUAC, ANTELMO SAMUEL1905 E 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENTRAYBURN, RACHEL LAREN175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 373745051Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 68 EAST RIDGE, 374122052Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROGERS, CONNIE SUE6733 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRUELTY TO ANIMALSROGERS, JOYCE MARIE812 WEST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKEDROGERS, LANCE EDWARD6748 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEARROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE7652 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTALKINGCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYSCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 373745051Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMS, NIA GABRIELLE520 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD ABUSESNOWDEN, ADRIEL356 CREEKS JEWELL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TODD, MICHAEL E2516 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRIMBLE, ANTHONY605 SHANNON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WAGNER, HOWARD1656 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCT

