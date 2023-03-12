Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGULLAR, MARIO ALBERTO
9894 BETTIS ESTATES LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ALBEY, BRANDON
PO BOX 22351 CHATTANOOGA, 37422
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, JANIECE ALEXIS
5158 RIDGEWOOD DR SCOTTSBORO, 35768
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, ZACHARIAH
2810 WATERFALL TRL OOTEWAH, 373632100
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
BATEY, SAMMY JOE
6702 CO RD 53 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BEAMON, RICKY LEE
201 EADS ST APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, TRAVIS ROGERS
4523 BALCOMB ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091510
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO YIELD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, BILLY GEORGE
223 WEEKS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH
7403 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR
113 LAUREL ROAD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARROLL, WALTER DEUNN
7226 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COWAN, CLINTON NATHANIEL
2420 SOUTH 5TH STREET TERREHAUTE, 47802
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DE ITA CABRERA, DAVID E
2529 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EAVES, JOHN MARTIN
189 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
FOUNTAIN, DEMARIO MAURICE
220 CULVER STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FUQUA, LIEUTENANT
812 W 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, MAURICE DEWAYNE
730 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
HUNTER, SHANTON RAY
2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
JENKINS, JAYCE LEE
601 JAMES ST LOT 22 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JOHNSON, OLIVIA PAIGE
8326 CHHIPWOOD COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
LAYMON, JESSICA C
3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
LEWIS, ALONZO CHANDAR
159 EAST NEWTON STREET ACOEE, 37701
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
LONG, DANYEL ALYN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MEALOR, TIMOTHY WAYNE
521 HEDGEWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, TYREE LEONARD
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POWERS, JAMES
322 MICHELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
QUEEN, HARRISON DREW
107 CREST DRIVE ROCK SPRING, 307392377
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ PUAC, ANTELMO SAMUEL
1905 E 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
RAYBURN, RACHEL LAREN
175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 373745051
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 68 EAST RIDGE, 374122052
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROGERS, CONNIE SUE
6733 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
ROGERS, JOYCE MARIE
812 WEST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD
6748 SANDSWITCH RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE
7652 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SCRIBNER, VANN KAMRON
175 ALABAMA AVE SEQUATCHIE, 373745051
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMS, NIA GABRIELLE
520 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE
SNOWDEN, ADRIEL
356 CREEKS JEWELL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TODD, MICHAEL E
2516 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRIMBLE, ANTHONY
605 SHANNON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WAGNER, HOWARD
1656 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILLIAMS HARRIS JR, CORY TREMAINE
616 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
