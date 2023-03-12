Latest Headlines

2 Hurt When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On The Ridge Cut

  • Sunday, March 12, 2023
Chattanooga Police responded to a crash on the Ridge Cut on I-24 on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle went out of control. 
 
The vehicle was traveling westbound at 1:45 p.m. when the driver suddenly lost control and hit the concrete median. The impact caused the vehicle to spin out of control and go into a rollover.
 
 Two people - an adult and child - were able to crawl out of the vehicle, while a third occupant was later freed by emergency responders.
 
 Two of the three occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
 
 The driver of the vehicle was cited for several traffic violations.Those in the vehicle were an Hispanic man, 55, an Hispanic woman, 51, and a seven-year-old Hispanic female.
