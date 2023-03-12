2 Hurt When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On The Ridge Cut

Chattanooga Police responded to a crash on the Ridge Cut on I-24 on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle went out of control.

The vehicle was traveling westbound at 1:45 p.m. when the driver suddenly lost control and hit the concrete median. The impact caused the vehicle to spin out of control and go into a rollover.

Two people - an adult and child - were able to crawl out of the vehicle, while a third occupant was later freed by emergency responders.

Two of the three occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.