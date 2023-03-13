Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANGELICLES, MICHAEL HARALAMBOS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/15/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BAIRD, LAUREN PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BOYZO, RACHEL ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/27/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GASS, SABRINA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/28/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GRIFFITH, R T DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/24/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM HERNANDEZ MEJIA, ARAMEO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HUDSON, ERIKA CAMILLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/04/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRIMINAL LITTERING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MONTGOMERY WALKER, KRISSY KASHAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NIX, MARCUS CODY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/15/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $250,000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD REUTER, DAVID JAMES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SOSEBEE, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/01/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WILSON, ANDREA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILSON, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/28/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INDECENCY WYNN, KIRINA KEONA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/03/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISMHERNANDEZ MEJIA, ARAMEO1514 EAST RIDGE, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHUDSON, ERIKA CAMILLE103 N. SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECRIMINAL LITTERINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCNAIR, CHRISTOPHER PAUL12175 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMONTGOMERY WALKER, KRISSY KASHAN2304 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENIX, MARCUS CODY ALEXANDER741 MCENTIRE CIR CHATSWORTH, 30706Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OVER $250,000FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDPURSLEY, RANDY SCOTT3600 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREUTER, DAVID JAMES2000 E 23RD ST APT 268 CHATTANOOGA, 374045806Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMS, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL112 FERN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192002Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESOSEBEE, MATTHEW ALLEN213 CASEY TRAIL LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN5281 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102077Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAYLOR, KRISTINA DIANE1324 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPTR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVELAZQUEZ, LARRY C118 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWARE, STEPHEN TYLER9848 WALNUT ST SODDY DAISY, 373794924Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE1228 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILSON, ANDREA MARIE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WILSON, ANGELA MICHELLE815 SUMMITT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPUBLIC INDECENCYWYNN, KIRINA KEONA3401 CAMPBELL ST #216 CHATTANOOGA, 374064433Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



