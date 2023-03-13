Latest Headlines

  • Monday, March 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGELICLES, MICHAEL HARALAMBOS 
9793 FALCON CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

AR-RAHMAAN, JAMEL RASHEEN 
1135 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAIRD, LAUREN PAIGE 
1387 ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063006 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BOYZO, RACHEL ANN 
4514 NORCROSS RD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKHART, MATTHEW DOUGLAS 
1415 JACKSON MILL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COFFEL, KALEB CAINE 
105 EDWARDS STREET APT 201 CLEVELAND, 373118499 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN 
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE 
585 FREEMAN DR COVINGTON, 300168961 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOWNEY, ROBERT SPENCER 
208 VALLEY VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152636 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GASS, SABRINA JEAN 
204 STINNETT LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GRIFFITH, R T DYLAN 
1512 MERRILL ST.

EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM

HERNANDEZ MEJIA, ARAMEO 
1514 EAST RIDGE, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HUDSON, ERIKA CAMILLE 
103 N. SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCNAIR, CHRISTOPHER PAUL 
12175 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MONTGOMERY WALKER, KRISSY KASHAN 
2304 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NIX, MARCUS CODY ALEXANDER 
741 MCENTIRE CIR CHATSWORTH, 30706 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $250,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

PURSLEY, RANDY SCOTT 
3600 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REUTER, DAVID JAMES 
2000 E 23RD ST APT 268 CHATTANOOGA, 374045806 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMS, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL 
112 FERN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192002 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SOSEBEE, MATTHEW ALLEN 
213 CASEY TRAIL LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN 
5281 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102077 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAYLOR, KRISTINA DIANE 
1324 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PTR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN 
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VELAZQUEZ, LARRY C 
118 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WARE, STEPHEN TYLER 
9848 WALNUT ST SODDY DAISY, 373794924 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE 
1228 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILSON, ANDREA MARIE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILSON, ANGELA MICHELLE 
815 SUMMITT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY

WYNN, KIRINA KEONA 
3401 CAMPBELL ST #216 CHATTANOOGA, 374064433 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

