Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANGELICLES, MICHAEL HARALAMBOS
9793 FALCON CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
AR-RAHMAAN, JAMEL RASHEEN
1135 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAIRD, LAUREN PAIGE
1387 ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063006
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BOYZO, RACHEL ANN
4514 NORCROSS RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKHART, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
1415 JACKSON MILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
105 EDWARDS STREET APT 201 CLEVELAND, 373118499
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
585 FREEMAN DR COVINGTON, 300168961
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOWNEY, ROBERT SPENCER
208 VALLEY VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152636
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GASS, SABRINA JEAN
204 STINNETT LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GRIFFITH, R T DYLAN
1512 MERRILL ST.
EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
HERNANDEZ MEJIA, ARAMEO
1514 EAST RIDGE, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HUDSON, ERIKA CAMILLE
103 N. SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCNAIR, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
12175 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MONTGOMERY WALKER, KRISSY KASHAN
2304 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NIX, MARCUS CODY ALEXANDER
741 MCENTIRE CIR CHATSWORTH, 30706
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $250,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
PURSLEY, RANDY SCOTT
3600 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REUTER, DAVID JAMES
2000 E 23RD ST APT 268 CHATTANOOGA, 374045806
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMS, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
112 FERN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192002
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SOSEBEE, MATTHEW ALLEN
213 CASEY TRAIL LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
5281 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102077
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAYLOR, KRISTINA DIANE
1324 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PTR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VELAZQUEZ, LARRY C
118 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WARE, STEPHEN TYLER
9848 WALNUT ST SODDY DAISY, 373794924
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
1228 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILSON, ANDREA MARIE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILSON, ANGELA MICHELLE
815 SUMMITT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY
WYNN, KIRINA KEONA
3401 CAMPBELL ST #216 CHATTANOOGA, 374064433
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|ANGELICLES, MICHAEL HARALAMBOS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BAIRD, LAUREN PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BOYZO, RACHEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|
|
|CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|GASS, SABRINA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GRIFFITH, R T DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ MEJIA, ARAMEO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HUDSON, ERIKA CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/04/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MONTGOMERY WALKER, KRISSY KASHAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NIX, MARCUS CODY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $250,000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
|
|
|
|REUTER, DAVID JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|SOSEBEE, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WILSON, ANDREA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILSON, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/28/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PUBLIC INDECENCY
|
|WYNN, KIRINA KEONA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/03/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2023
Charge(s):
|