Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLEY, TERRY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/18/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BOWMAN, JAMII

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/05/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUNTING, CHAD RYAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BURKS, JOHN D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTLER, QUENTIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/07/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARTER, MITCHELL AARON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/15/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR CLARK, SHANE DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

DAVIS, JOEL WATSON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, TYRELL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DYE, CECIL COREY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE DYE, KELSEA J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/23/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE ELLIOTT JR, JEFFREY LAMONET

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAINES, ERIC LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GOINS, BILLY JACK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS GREENE, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGHTOWER, SAMARIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOOD, KAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, COREY JARNELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/17/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/24/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

FORGERY LANDA, JANELLE LIN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/06/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANGHANE, JARVARISE DEVON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION MEJIA-LOPEZ, VICTOR L

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/07/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PALMER, KEVON M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT PEELS, JASON ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/28/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RUSSELL, JACOB SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/20/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SANDERS, FRED AVERY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/15/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VOP (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS) SANDOVAL-LOPEZ, CESAR AUGUSTO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SEARS, DYLAN SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)