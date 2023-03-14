Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For DUI - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway for a vehicle failing to maintain its lane resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI.

Officers were called to a residence in the Hills Parc apartment complex after a verbal disorder between partners. The officers stood by and kept the peace while one of the partners packed up a few things and left.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original traffic offense.

A Grindstone Estates resident reported that there had been a theft from their bank account.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a warrant for DUI. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

A residential alarm was activated in the 5600 block of Chestnut Pond Drive. Everything checked out ok.

An officer assisted an individual in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway who had lost their cell phone.

Police responded to a mental health crisis at the Spring Green apartments.

A traffic stop in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway for a registration violation led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI.

