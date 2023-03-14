Signal Mountain Facing $1.5 Million Deficit

Preliminary discussions about Signal Mountain’s upcoming budget show a $1.5 million deficit in fiscal year 2023-2024. The deficit is being attributed to inflation of materials and outside services, funding the new pay plan that has been adopted to compensate all departments correctly and playing catch-up with infrastructure projects, plus $200,000 carried over from the previous year. Stormwater issues, capital projects and any additional employees are not included in this assessment.

Signal Mountain currently has the third highest tax rate in Hamilton County - 5.5 percent higher than Red Bank and 3.2 times the rate in Walden. Council Member Andrew Gardner, who led the budget discussion, said that adding $1.5 million to the budget this year would equate to a 25 percent increase in property taxes and would raise rates to that in the city of Chattanooga. And if nothing is done to change it, similar large increases would be needed in 2024-2025 and beyond, he said.

The normal budget process begins with the town manager meeting with department heads. This year management was made aware of the difficulties the town faces and was asked to come up with ideas of how to address them. The town manager’s requests were not met by all departments, said Councilman Gardner, so he said the approach now is to find solutions in other ways. He said everything needs to be on the table, plus Signal Mountain needs to be looking at what other municipalities are doing. One way to save money is reducing the number of staff by attrition and reductions in equipment costs. Mayor Charles Poss said the best way will be to first look for efficiencies rather than raising taxes.

As it now stands, the budget is completely unattainable, said Councilman Clay Crumbliss. There are two things that can be done: raise taxes 25 percent or to make difficult decisions and to “right size our Fire Department,” he said. According to a study from MTAS, which advises municipalities in the state of Tennessee, the fire department now makes up 30 percent of the city’s budget. And it shows that the Signal Mountain Fire Department is outsized compared to other cities of similar size. Signal Mountain’s population is 9,000. The police department has not increased employees since 1983 and the Public Works Department has not grown since the early 1990’s and is providing more services with the same amount of staff. The council has agreed that long term solutions are needed.

Statistics in the MTAS report shows that Signal Mountain has double the number of full-time firefighters, than the average of other cities of similar size, at 29. Other full-time departments employ an average of 17. And nine firefighters is more per shift than the minimum number on duty of all other full time fire departments of similar size that were included in the study.

Full-time firefighters are not a typical makeup for cities with this population, according to the studies from both 2020 and 2022. Other comparable cities have only nine percent of full-time fire employees supplemented with volunteers, or are fully volunteer departments.

There is unanimous agreement that the insurance ISO 2 rating for Signal Mountain is excellent. The town had 75 fire, rescue and medical calls in 2022, the fourth lowest number of incidents for the comparable municipalities. The department excels at saving lives and preventing injuries for both citizens and firefighters. But the 30 percent of the budget spent for fire protection is double the average percentage spent by other full-time departments. The statistics show that in 2022, Signal Mountain spent 74 percent more for fire protection per resident compared to the average spent by other cities. This is not sustainable, said Councilman Gardner and the council wants to make corrections before it gets any worse. There is agreement that it is time to ask hard questions to try and find a long-term solution.

Before the meeting, conversations about the budget problems had circulated, resulting in an overflow crowd coming to the Monday night meeting where some were left in the lobby. The public was given the opportunity to voice their concerns, and the council requested their ideas for how to resolve the issue. Before the public comment section of the meeting, a request that was made and honored to keep things civil. Most other business on the agenda was passed until future meetings.

Around 25 people spoke, including 10, who are not residents of the town of Signal Mountain. The sentiment from them was that the town should feel responsible for the safety of the mountain top to the county line, regardless if the property is outside of the city limits. The SMFD has a mutual response relationship with surrounding communities. And many of the non-residents offering opinions told the council they have affiliations with firefighters or with other fire departments in different municipalities, giving them first-hand experience. Several said that they were willing to pay more taxes to keep the department as it is.

Comments coming from both residents and non-residents, that were mostly in support of maintaining the status quo for the fire department, included:

The firefighters respond to more medical and rescue calls than to fire calls

Firefighters acting as first responders that have the highest certifications, can get to medical emergencies before an ambulance arrives and is responsible for saving many lives

Why has the property tax collected, not increased with the high growth rate of high-priced homes in Signal Mountain

Suggestions were made for reducing services from the public works department and the high cost of large equipment that department has acquired

Lowering the number of firefighters on staff doesn’t necessarily make the department “right sized”

Volunteer firefighters are becoming increasingly hard to find, so if the fire department was converted to be partially volunteers, where would they be found?

suggestion to ask the experts of the fire department for their input to accomplish a long-range plan

How would cutting staff effect the town’s ISO insurance rating? And would that increase homeowner’s insurance?

Signal Mountain is one of the lowest paid fire departments in the area

This meeting was not the venue to have a conversation or answer questions, said the mayor, but a few comments in response to some of the concerns were made. Mayor Poss encouraged everyone to talk to their own insurance agent about the effect of an ISO rating on insuring their individual property. Council member Gardner said in response to the low pay that the council is committed to funding a competitive pay plan for the fire department and for all employees, which contributes to the problem. Vice Mayor Elizabeth Baker said that the reason that only talks about the fire department were taking place was because when they were asked, the other department heads made significant cuts but that has not been done by the fire department. Additionally, she said that is all that the community has wanted to talk about.

Just two suggestions were offered by those who spoke Monday night. A town resident living on Kentucky Avenue noted that anyone, including people who do not pay taxes, can call and ask for help from the Signal Mountain Fire Department. She suggested to add a fire and EMT fee for those outside of the town limits who do not pay any property tax. Another speaker said a special fund could be created for the fire department that people could contribute to.

The resignation of Town Council member Vicki Anderson was effective March 13, said Town Manager Elaine Brunelle. The Signal Mountain council has 30 days to name a replacement and, if not done by then, a special election set up by the Hamilton County Election Commission must be held. At the council meeting Monday night, a process for naming a new council member was laid out.

An application for the position will be made available by the end of the day on March 15 or 16. Citizens will be asked to send questions they would like answered to the city manager who will add them to a list of questions that were used the last time a council seat was vacant. In addition to the standard questions on an application, there will be three questions for each candidate to answer that are deemed the most applicable. Those questions will be reviewed by the four council members and the town manager will make the decision of which three to use. Applications should be completed and received from March 17-24. The candidates will be able to make a three-minute opening statement to the council at a special called meeting on March 27, followed by a vote.

In old business, the town manager said she has received another bill from the auditors Johnson, Murphey & Wright. The council has held up payment for their accounting services provided before the 2022 audit could be done. That additional work was needed because past employees had neglected to do it, said Paul Johnson. Now the council is asking the firm to send a new, amended contract after which it will be voted on.