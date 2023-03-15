Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman's Ex, Who She Only Knows As "Boo," Is Bothering Her; Woman Scammed When Trying To Return Product To Amazon

  • Wednesday, March 15, 2023

A woman on Campbell Street told police her ex-boyfriend, who she only knows by the name of "Boo," keeps calling her. She said he is not threatening her, but is just being a nuisance. It was suggested to her that she block him on all forms of communication and reach out to police if the issue persists.

* * *

A disorder was reported in the area of 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The anonymous caller said that a white male wearing a red jacket yelled at her. Police arrived in the area and made contact with a man matching the description given, who was later identified. The man showed no warrants in NCIC. He did however show multiple criminal trespass reports in Adam districts. The man spoke in a stupor and was incredibly hard to understand during his interview; however, police did not witness any
elements of disorderly conduct, so the man was dismissed.

* * *

Police located a red tent set up on private property on E. Martin Luther King Blvd. Knowing there was to be no people allowed on the property, police initiated contact with the dweller within. The black male identified himself and said that he was homeless and wasn't aware of the private property, even though his tent was set up inside a doubled fenced in area. Police gave the man a formal notice of trespass and he acknowledged it. He was allowed time to tear down camp, with no further incident. The man was no longer on site after an hour from the time of contact.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported several people with flashlights behind the Bargain Hunt at 5230 Hwy. 153. Police located several people going through the dumpsters behind the Bargain Hunt. At police request, all five provided valid ID and phone numbers. When police asked them to, they all agreed to clean up the mess and leave the property until they had some sort of agreement from the property
managers. They cleaned up the scene and left without issue.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., for a possible theft in progress. The manager told police she believed she observed a customer attempting to walk out without paying. This person was identified and told police she had forgotten her wallet in her vehicle and was just trying to have her friend bring her wallet inside so she could purchase the items. The woman then purchased the items without incident.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a Saturn Ion parked on Rossville Boulevard displaying a TN tag. Upon running the plate, a return was given for a Blue Honda Accord. Upon further investigation, police observed the ignition to appear to be tampered with. Police ran the VIN with Dispatch and got a proper return for the Saturn Ion. At the current time this vehicle is not showing as stolen. Police also are familiar with the owner of the tag as a second hand car salesman who temporarily swaps plates prior to re-registering the vehicles.

* * *

A woman on Highland Avenue asked police to escort her out to her ex-boyfriend's house so she could drop off some of his clothing. She said that her ex-boyfriend's name was "Boo," but couldn't provide a true identification. As soon as police responded to Boo's residence, he became very loud and aggressive towards police, such as yelling in public and complaining to the woman why she had called the police for that. Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Boo was not cooperating. Boo got his belongings from Ms. Jones and returned to his residence.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at 300 Moccasin Bend Road. The man was confronted when he walked onto the law enforcement firing range there. Police spoke to the man, who gave his name and said he was told to be at this location by a friend. He said he was homeless and had been staying across town. Police checked and found the man was not wanted for any outstanding warrants. Police determined the man did not have a legitimate reason to be at the law enforcement range, and he was asked to leave and not return. The man was trespassed from the range and he agreed not to return. He left the area without further incident.

* * *

A man on Towerway Drive told police that someone entered his Lexus overnight. He said the car was ransacked and some miscellaneous chargers and cords had been taken. There was no damage to the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Ballard Drive told police she had received a package from Amazon that she had ordered and she wanted to send it back for a refund. She then looked up a number on Google for Amazon to try and get a refund and a label to send it back. When she called the number, she spoke with a man calling himself "Charecia Walker," who had a foreign accent and he started asking her strange questions and she told him "all I want is a label." She talked with him the day before from about 1-4 p.m. and he had her open up a Zelle account and then asked her to open up several apps on her phone. He was telling her what was going on on the phone, so he had hacked into her phone as well. He then tried to transfer money out of her bank account (Bank of America) with two transactions through Zelle; $100 and $198. She asked him why she had to go through all this when she was just trying to get a refund. He claimed it was a mistake and she would be getting the money back and that they would send the refund money through her bank account. She had also gave him the last four digits of her SSN. She spoke to her bank after talking with him and they told her
it was a scam and they cancelled the transactions, so she didn't lose any money. When she checked her phone later, the phone number he used was gone and was deleted from her phone.

