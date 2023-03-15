Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE 
4316 DUVALL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS 0F CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

BEEMAN, JAYLON 
4616 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163722 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BIVENS, FELICIA NICOLE 
851 MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE 
5002 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE 
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE 
3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE 
2102 UNION AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COX, BOBBY GENE 
5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DIMMICK, JAY ROGER 
88 SUTTON CIRCLE APT 21B RAINBOW CITY, 35906 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, JASON MARK 
2193 OLD HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYE, KELSEA J 
4810 BLUEBELL AVE OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

ELLIOTT JR, JEFFREY LAMONET 
1400 N CHAMBERLIN APT 48 CHATT, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD 
301713TH AVE CHATTAONNGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON 
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID 
123 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY

KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH 
4017 CREEKWOOD TERRENCE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER R 
1010 DUGAN LOOP TRENTON, 307524522 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.,GEORGIA)

LEVERETT, ANN MARIE 
3303 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MANIS, CHARLES E 
250 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

MILLER, KANI MONIQUE 
513 FISHER AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MORALES-LOPEZ, CESAR 
2205 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE 
3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TOP)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

NELSON, WILLIAM RUSSELL 
820 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, JOHN N 
2202 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETERS, KAMERON RYAN 
3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, DUSTIN A 
57 BROOKDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)

PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN 
4710 PACKARD DR NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER T

RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

REVIERE, DEVIN 
2324 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED 
11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SIMS, KOTRECIA T 
811 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROOLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

SMITH, MARC LESLIE 
3212 GLEASON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION IN SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

STEWART, SABRINA LYN 
1539 MCCURDY AVE RAINSVILLE, 35986 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STILES, BRITTANY SUE 
3213 GRANADA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON 
4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN 
5216 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON 
5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS 0F CONTROLLED SUB)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
BEEMAN, JAYLON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BIVENS, FELICIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
COX, BOBBY GENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/10/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DIMMICK, JAY ROGER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, JASON MARK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEVERETT, ANN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MANIS, CHARLES E
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 07/08/1943
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSS OF METH
  • SIMPLE POSS OF METH
NELSON, WILLIAM RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, JOHN N
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETERS, KAMERON RYAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER T
RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
REVIERE, DEVIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMS, KOTRECIA T
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROOLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
SMITH, MARC LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION IN SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
STEWART, SABRINA LYN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STILES, BRITTANY SUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)


