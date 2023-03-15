Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
4316 DUVALL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS 0F CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
BEEMAN, JAYLON
4616 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163722
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BIVENS, FELICIA NICOLE
851 MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE
5002 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
2102 UNION AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, BOBBY GENE
5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DIMMICK, JAY ROGER
88 SUTTON CIRCLE APT 21B RAINBOW CITY, 35906
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, JASON MARK
2193 OLD HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYE, KELSEA J
4810 BLUEBELL AVE OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
ELLIOTT JR, JEFFREY LAMONET
1400 N CHAMBERLIN APT 48 CHATT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD
301713TH AVE CHATTAONNGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID
123 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH
4017 CREEKWOOD TERRENCE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER R
1010 DUGAN LOOP TRENTON, 307524522
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.,GEORGIA)
LEVERETT, ANN MARIE
3303 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MANIS, CHARLES E
250 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
MILLER, KANI MONIQUE
513 FISHER AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MORALES-LOPEZ, CESAR
2205 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TOP)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
NELSON, WILLIAM RUSSELL
820 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, JOHN N
2202 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETERS, KAMERON RYAN
3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELPS, DUSTIN A
57 BROOKDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN
4710 PACKARD DR NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER T
RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
REVIERE, DEVIN
2324 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED
11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIMS, KOTRECIA T
811 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROOLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
SMITH, MARC LESLIE
3212 GLEASON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION IN SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
STEWART, SABRINA LYN
1539 MCCURDY AVE RAINSVILLE, 35986
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STILES, BRITTANY SUE
3213 GRANADA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
5216 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON
5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
Here are the mug shots:
