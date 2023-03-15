Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

4316 DUVALL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS 0F CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)



BEEMAN, JAYLON

4616 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163722

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BIVENS, FELICIA NICOLE

851 MILLER RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE

5002 MARYLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE

5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE

3902 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE

2102 UNION AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOX, BOBBY GENE5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDIMMICK, JAY ROGER88 SUTTON CIRCLE APT 21B RAINBOW CITY, 35906Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DURHAM, JASON MARK2193 OLD HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DYE, KELSEA J4810 BLUEBELL AVE OOTLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEELLIOTT JR, JEFFREY LAMONET1400 N CHAMBERLIN APT 48 CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTFAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD301713TH AVE CHATTAONNGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALERESISTING ARRESTPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAFORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID123 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSKILGORE, JOHN ANDREWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORGERYKORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH4017 CREEKWOOD TERRENCE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER R1010 DUGAN LOOP TRENTON, 307524522Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.,GEORGIA)LEVERETT, ANN MARIE3303 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMANIS, CHARLES E250 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 79 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTMILLER, KANI MONIQUE513 FISHER AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMORALES-LOPEZ, CESAR2205 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTNELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)NELSON, WILLIAM RUSSELL820 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, JOHN N2202 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETERS, KAMERON RYAN3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHELPS, DUSTIN A57 BROOKDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN4710 PACKARD DR NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER TRAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYREVIERE, DEVIN2324 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSIMS, KOTRECIA T811 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROOLED SUBSTANCE IN SCSMITH, MARC LESLIE3212 GLEASON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION IN SCHEDULE II FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFELONY EVADING ARRESTPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYSTEWART, SABRINA LYN1539 MCCURDY AVE RAINSVILLE, 35986Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTILES, BRITTANY SUE3213 GRANADA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTHORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN5216 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTWELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/09/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS 0F CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB) BEEMAN, JAYLON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BIVENS, FELICIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING COX, BOBBY GENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/10/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES DIMMICK, JAY ROGER

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/07/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, JASON MARK

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

RESISTING ARREST

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KORCHAK, MIKHAIL IVANOVICH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/06/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEVERETT, ANN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 04/24/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MANIS, CHARLES E

Age at Arrest: 79

Date of Birth: 07/08/1943

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSS OF METH

SIMPLE POSS OF METH NELSON, WILLIAM RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWENS, JOHN N

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETERS, KAMERON RYAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER T RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/11/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY REVIERE, DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/13/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMS, KOTRECIA T

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/23/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROOLED SUBSTANCE IN SC