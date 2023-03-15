Chattanooga In Line For 1st U.S. International Rally Race In 36 Years: Would Have $34 Million Impact

The Chattanooga area is in line for the first International Rally Race in the United States in 36 years, Chattanooga Tourism Co. President Barry White announced Wednesday morning.

He told County Commission members that the event will have a $34 million economic impact.

Mr. White said there will be a local test of holding a rally April 7-8, then a demonstration in September.

He said, if those events go well, Chattanooga could get a regional rally as early as 2024.

Currently the rallies are held in 13 countries, including Mexico, Chile and Monaco.

Mr. White said, "The U.S. is a huge market that they want to re-enter.

He said tourism officials have been working with the group's headquarters in Germany for two years to help line up the event.

Mr. White said the event might be held on Forest Service land in the Cherokee National Forest in Bradley and Polk counties.

Rallying is a competition of street-legal vehicles run entirely or partly on roads regularly open to traffic. Rallies consist of single or several itineraries, competitive elements, special stages, and events, all of which determine the event's classification.