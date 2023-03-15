Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning In East Lake

Chattanooga firefighters worked a residential structure fire Wednesday morning in East Lake.

The call came at 8:39 a.m. to a home in the 3200 block of 6th Avenue. On arrival, firefighters spotted flames and smoke coming out of the side of the house. Personnel from Station 9 (Green Shift) were on the scene quickly from their fire hall around the corner and they made a quick interior attack and knockdown. Ladder 5, Engine 5, Quint 14 and Squad 1 arrived to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.





There were no injuries, and The Red Cross will be providing support to one impacted resident. Battalion 1, HCEMS, EPB and CFD Supply also responded.