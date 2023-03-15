Hamilton County Announces 1st Use Of Opioid Abatement Settlement Funds

Hamilton County is taking a proactive approach to tackle the opioid crisis that has plagued our community for years. County Mayor Weston Wamp announced the first use of money the county has received from the statewide Opioid Abatement Funds will be used to hire a data analyst.

“The opioid epidemic has impacted families in every part of the county. Today we are taking an important first step in addressing the opioid crisis in our community,” said Mayor Wamp. “I am grateful the County Commission approved the funding for this position so future settlement money can be allocated in the most effective way possible.”

The data analyst will be responsible for conducting research, analyzing data on opioid-related incidents and trends, identifying areas of need in the community, and facilitating strategic coordination with key data and research partners. By investing in a data analyst, Hamilton County is taking a strategic approach to providing evidence-based recommendations on the best use of future monies Hamilton County will receive from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council and identifying opportunities to pursue additional funding through grants.

“I have been on the front lines of the opioid epidemic and seen first-hand how this crisis has torn families apart,” said David Roddy, former Chattanooga Police chief and current special advisor to the mayor. “Hiring a data analyst is one of the wisest uses of this money to ensure settlement funds are spent on programs and initiatives that target the real issues, and opens the door to future community partnerships.”

The data analyst will work under the direction of the deputy director of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Department of Economic and Community Development. The job will be listed on Monday. To apply, visit hamiltontn.gov.