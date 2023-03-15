Latest Headlines

Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft

  • Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Robert Ray Brown, Jr.
Robert Ray Brown, Jr.

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Winchester man, Robert Ray Brown, Jr., 48, charged with theft and TennCare fraud.

In July, 2022, at the referral of the Tennessee Office of Program Integrity (OPI), TBI agents began investigating a report of fraudulent billing of the TennCare CHOICES program. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Brown, who served as a caregiver for, and resided with a CHOICES recipient, defrauded the TennCare program of approximately $57,765 between October 2019 and December 2022. The investigation revealed Brown submitted unlawful billing claims for caregiver services he did not provide, and that were not within the TennCare guidelines for a caregiver.

On March 7, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Brown with two counts of fraudulent insurance claims and one count of theft of property. Brown was arrested on Monday by Winchester Police, and was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Latest Headlines
Tennessee House Committee Passes Resolution To Term Limit Congress
  • Breaking News
  • 3/15/2023
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
  • Breaking News
  • 3/15/2023
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
  • Breaking News
  • 3/15/2023
Parachute Manufacturer To Expand Operations At Dunlap
  • Breaking News
  • 3/15/2023
Weather Forces Officials To Cancel Boyd's Event, Smoky Mountain Make-up Race
  • Sports
  • 3/15/2023
Grace Defeats Berean In Season Baseball Opener
Grace Defeats Berean In Season Baseball Opener
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/15/2023
Breaking News
Tennessee House Committee Passes Resolution To Term Limit Congress
  • 3/15/2023

The Tennessee House State Government Committee has passed House Joint Resolution 5 (HJR5), a resolution calling for the states to propose a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ... more

Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
  • 3/15/2023

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Winchester man, Robert Ray Brown, Jr., 48, charged ... more

Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
  • 3/15/2023

Mary Beth Meadows Wamp, mother of former Congressman Zach Wamp and grandmother of County Mayor Weston Wamp and District Attorney Coty Wamp, has died at 84. Family members said, " Beth was ... more

Breaking News
Parachute Manufacturer To Expand Operations At Dunlap
  • 3/15/2023
Greenwood Road To Be Closed For 6 Weeks For Bridge Replacement And Utility Relocation
Greenwood Road To Be Closed For 6 Weeks For Bridge Replacement And Utility Relocation
  • 3/15/2023
Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning In East Lake
Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning In East Lake
  • 3/15/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/15/23
  • 3/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/15/2023
Opinion
No Such Thing As An Unloaded Gun
  • 3/13/2023
Rethinking The Nuclear Family
  • 3/13/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
  • 3/15/2023
The Deficient Study Is The Story
  • 3/14/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: McNeese, Ole Miss Latch On To Coaches With Heavy Baggage
  • 3/14/2023
CFC Legend Juan Hernandez Announces Retirement
  • 3/14/2023
Mark Wiedmer And Mack McCarthy Partnering For NCAA Bracket Buster Podcast On Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/13/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Weather Forces Officials To Cancel Boyd's Event, Smoky Mountain Make-up Race
  • 3/15/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hawk Hill Survey, The ’93 Blizzard, The ’83 Georgia Basketball Team, And The Academy Awards
  • 3/14/2023
La Paz’s New Partnership With Girls Inc. Represents 10th Onsite Community Program
  • 3/14/2023
Did You Know? St. Patrick's Day
Did You Know? St. Patrick's Day
  • 3/15/2023
Hunter Underground 2023 Is March 24
  • 3/15/2023
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Receives Plaque For Signing U.S. Term Limits Pledge
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Receives Plaque For Signing U.S. Term Limits Pledge
  • 3/15/2023
Entertainment
Study Underway On Chattanooga Music Venues
  • 3/15/2023
Saxophonist Steven Banks Concert Is March 28
Saxophonist Steven Banks Concert Is March 28
  • 3/15/2023
Mariachi Cobre Performs At Memorial March 25
  • 3/15/2023
Chattanooga Organist Patrick Rice To Perform At Southern Adventist University
Chattanooga Organist Patrick Rice To Perform At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/15/2023
Chamber Series Concert Of Mozart And Hadyn Is April 16
  • 3/15/2023
Opinion
No Such Thing As An Unloaded Gun
  • 3/13/2023
Rethinking The Nuclear Family
  • 3/13/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Dining
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
Business
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
  • 3/14/2023
City Partners With Local Labor Organizations To Host Trades Career Fair Thursday
  • 3/13/2023
Bradley County Jail Receives Tier 1 Accreditation
  • 3/13/2023
Real Estate
Filming For The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga Begins Wednesday
Filming For The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga Begins Wednesday
  • 3/13/2023
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Student Scene
GPS 7th-Grader Receives Award To Interlochen
GPS 7th-Grader Receives Award To Interlochen
  • 3/14/2023
GNTC Students Excel At SkillsUSA Georgia Competition
  • 3/13/2023
Entrepreneurship Week At Cleveland State Kicks Off March 27
  • 3/13/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Releases “Milestones” Magazine, Features Chattanooga-Area Stories
  • 3/15/2023
Erlanger’s 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction Raises Over $65,000
  • 3/14/2023
Siskin Hosts 20th Annual Possibilities Luncheon March 21 With Victoria Arlen
  • 3/14/2023
Memories
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
  • 3/14/2023
MGHC Announce 3rd Saturday Gardening Class "Pollinators & Native Gardens" March 18
  • 3/14/2023
Little Soddy Creek Tire Cleanup Will Be March 18
  • 3/11/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Is A Gift Really A Gift If It's Not Received?
Bob Tamasy: Is A Gift Really A Gift If It's Not Received?
  • 3/13/2023
Ridgedale Baptist To Have Easter Worship Service, Easter Egg Hunt
Ridgedale Baptist To Have Easter Worship Service, Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/12/2023
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
  • 3/10/2023
Obituaries
William Robert “Bob” Jack
William Robert “Bob” Jack
  • 3/15/2023
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp
  • 3/15/2023
John Melvin Hampton
John Melvin Hampton
  • 3/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Hicks, Isaac Asberry (Cleveland)
Hicks, Isaac Asberry (Cleveland)
  • 3/15/2023
Ogles, Frankie (Dalton)
Ogles, Frankie (Dalton)
  • 3/15/2023
Bain, Donna (Rocky Face)
Bain, Donna (Rocky Face)
  • 3/15/2023