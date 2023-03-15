Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Winchester man, Robert Ray Brown, Jr., 48, charged with theft and TennCare fraud.

In July, 2022, at the referral of the Tennessee Office of Program Integrity (OPI), TBI agents began investigating a report of fraudulent billing of the TennCare CHOICES program. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Brown, who served as a caregiver for, and resided with a CHOICES recipient, defrauded the TennCare program of approximately $57,765 between October 2019 and December 2022. The investigation revealed Brown submitted unlawful billing claims for caregiver services he did not provide, and that were not within the TennCare guidelines for a caregiver.



On March 7, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Brown with two counts of fraudulent insurance claims and one count of theft of property. Brown was arrested on Monday by Winchester Police, and was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

