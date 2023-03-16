Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDER, ROBERT LEE

355 BRUCE ROLLINS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ALVEREZ CRUZ, LISANDRO

7102 SHEPHERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374211438

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



BALL, KENNETH LAVELL

227 OAK ST SPRING CITY, 373815065

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD

1232 WINDSOR DRIVE PORT ORANGE, 32127

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYBIRT, ANTONIO2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEBOOKER, DARRYL BENARD1989 MARK AVE CLARKSVILLE, 37042Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONBRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEBRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE1819 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374020000Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTBROOKS, JAYCI B3585 WINSROW DR BROWNSVILLE, 38012Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)BROWN, JUSTIN8402 PETTY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM2653 BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD ELLABELL, 31308Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)CAMERON, SHAYLA NICOLE800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTCOTTON, DOMINICK MILES201 EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CROSS, CHARLOTTE MARIE1487 HENSON GAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY1745 BROWN AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARDAVIS, BRAYDEN8629 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADAVIS, NORMAN CASEY1817 DELANO RD DELANO, 37325Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDODSON, HUNTER SHANE241 SOUTH ASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA)EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D212 WALNUT ST UNIT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTFULLGRAF, THOMAS LEE23 MCGLOTHEN LN W DUNLAP, 373273451Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARGIANARO, LOUIS JHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDGIDEON, JOHN HENRYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212550Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGILLIAM, RODNEY CLINT392 RED BUD LN TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GONZALEZ, BRYAN J749 20TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN38 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARRIS, JERMAINE ANTONIO3911 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDJONES, ALLEN VONDELL2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELODGE, TAMMI BAWANA236 TILNEY AVE GRIFFIN, 302240000Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMASTIN, NATASHA TAMEKIA7478 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYNELSON, GERALD WAYLON2308 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063858Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)ORAM, MARY MARGARET2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEABODY, JOSHUA LYNN11617 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRANSIT TO SEQUATCHIE COUNTYSANDERSON, BROOKE ANN226 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, ARTHUR DARNELL1217 GROVE STREET CT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, BRYSON GABRILE413 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTSPRAUVE, JAHQUAN LIONEL10217 GRANT CREEK DR TAMPA, 33647Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGSPEEDINGSUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN1117 SUNDERLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE327 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHOMAS, ERVIN JAMON4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DELIVERY OR MANUFACTUREPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONEVADING ARRESTWESTFIELD, BRITTANY SHUNTEY2325 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHIDDON, ERICA ELAINE1517 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARYWOODEN, ANN ALISHA9704 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED

Here are the mug shots:

ALDER, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ALVEREZ CRUZ, LISANDRO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/27/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BIRT, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BOOKER, DARRYL BENARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/17/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/10/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, JAYCI B

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) BROWN, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/25/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/21/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CROSS, CHARLOTTE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/28/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/06/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE DAVIS, BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DODSON, HUNTER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/12/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA) DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/14/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GILLIAM, RODNEY CLINT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/22/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

