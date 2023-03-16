Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, March 16, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDER, ROBERT LEE
355 BRUCE ROLLINS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ALVEREZ CRUZ, LISANDRO
7102 SHEPHERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374211438
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

BALL, KENNETH LAVELL
227 OAK ST SPRING CITY, 373815065
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD
1232 WINDSOR DRIVE PORT ORANGE, 32127
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BIRT, ANTONIO
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BOOKER, DARRYL BENARD
1989 MARK AVE CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE
1819 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374020000
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BROOKS, JAYCI B
3585 WINSROW DR BROWNSVILLE, 38012
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

BROWN, JUSTIN
8402 PETTY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM
2653 BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD ELLABELL, 31308
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)

CAMERON, SHAYLA NICOLE
800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
201 EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, CHARLOTTE MARIE
1487 HENSON GAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
1745 BROWN AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, BRAYDEN
8629 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, NORMAN CASEY
1817 DELANO RD DELANO, 37325
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DODSON, HUNTER SHANE
241 SOUTH ASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA)

EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D
212 WALNUT ST UNIT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FULLGRAF, THOMAS LEE
23 MCGLOTHEN LN W DUNLAP, 373273451
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GIANARO, LOUIS J
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

GIDEON, JOHN HENRY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212550
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GILLIAM, RODNEY CLINT
392 RED BUD LN TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALEZ, BRYAN J
749 20TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN
38 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS, JERMAINE ANTONIO
3911 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

JONES, ALLEN VONDELL
2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LODGE, TAMMI BAWANA
236 TILNEY AVE GRIFFIN, 302240000
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MASTIN, NATASHA TAMEKIA
7478 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
2308 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063858
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

ORAM, MARY MARGARET
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEABODY, JOSHUA LYNN
11617 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)

PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE
10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT TO SEQUATCHIE COUNTY

SANDERSON, BROOKE ANN
226 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ARTHUR DARNELL
1217 GROVE STREET CT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE
413 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SPRAUVE, JAHQUAN LIONEL
10217 GRANT CREEK DR TAMPA, 33647
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
SPEEDING

SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN
1117 SUNDERLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
327 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DELIVERY OR MANUFACTURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVADING ARREST

WESTFIELD, BRITTANY SHUNTEY
2325 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHIDDON, ERICA ELAINE
1517 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

WOODEN, ANN ALISHA
9704 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED

Here are the mug shots:

ALDER, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ALVEREZ CRUZ, LISANDRO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/27/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BIRT, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BOOKER, DARRYL BENARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/17/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/10/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, JAYCI B
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BROWN, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/25/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CROSS, CHARLOTTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
DAVIS, BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DODSON, HUNTER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA)
DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GILLIAM, RODNEY CLINT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ, BRYAN J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARRIS, JERMAINE ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HIXSON, ALEX BRANTLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, ALLEN VONDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEDFORD, JARRETT KHALIM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASTIN, NATASHA TAMEKIA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MINNER, CALEB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ORAM, MARY MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PARKER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEABODY, JOSHUA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/02/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT TO SEQUATCHIE COUNTY
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/01/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERSON, BROOKE ANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDOR, KARA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • FELONY POSSESSION OF METH
SMITH, ARTHUR DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SPRAUVE, JAHQUAN LIONEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
  • SPEEDING
STATEN, ARTHUR EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/05/1956
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/25/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DELIVERY OR MANUFACTURE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • EVADING ARREST
WESTFIELD, BRITTANY SHUNTEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHIDDON, ERICA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/03/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
WOODEN, ANN ALISHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED



Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Former Lookouts Investor Charged With Wire Fraud In $25 Million "Ponzi Scheme"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Man, 39, Shot On Manufacturers Road Wednesday Evening After Encountering Group Of Men
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club
  • 3/16/2023

The store manager of Bargain Hunt, 1301 Hickory Valley Road, told police that a black male and a white female took multiple items totaling $246 without paying for the items. Store personnel wanted ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/16/2023

An officer put down a sick raccoon at the Collegedale Academy High School. An alarm was activated at a church located in the 10200 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2023
Fellow Firefighters Help Lay Captain Jack Manis To Rest
Fellow Firefighters Help Lay Captain Jack Manis To Rest
  • 3/15/2023
Tennessee House Committee Passes Resolution To Term Limit Congress
  • 3/15/2023
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
  • 3/15/2023
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
  • 3/15/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
  • 3/15/2023
The Deficient Study Is The Story
  • 3/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Return Was Big Surprise
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Return Was Big Surprise
  • 3/15/2023
Mocs Wrestling Trio Set To Compete In NCAA Wrestling Championships
  • 3/15/2023
Mark Wiedmer: McNeese, Ole Miss Latch On To Coaches With Heavy Baggage
  • 3/14/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC Tennis Plays At Charleston
  • 3/15/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hawk Hill Survey, The ’93 Blizzard, The ’83 Georgia Basketball Team, And The Academy Awards
  • 3/14/2023
La Paz’s New Partnership With Girls Inc. Represents 10th Onsite Community Program
  • 3/14/2023
Did You Know? St. Patrick's Day And Shamrocks
Did You Know? St. Patrick's Day And Shamrocks
  • 3/16/2023
Roberts Mill Road Closed March 20
  • 3/16/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts 2nd Annual Art In Provence Exhibit
  • 3/16/2023
Entertainment
GPS, McCallie Middle School Theater Students To Present Scared Silly
  • 3/16/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/16/2023
Rock The Riverfront Kicks Off With Culture And Creatives Weekend
  • 3/15/2023
Saxophonist Steven Banks Concert Is March 28
Saxophonist Steven Banks Concert Is March 28
  • 3/15/2023
Chattanooga Organist Patrick Rice To Perform At Southern Adventist University
Chattanooga Organist Patrick Rice To Perform At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/15/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Dining
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
Business
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
  • 3/14/2023
City Partners With Local Labor Organizations To Host Trades Career Fair Thursday
  • 3/13/2023
Bradley County Jail Receives Tier 1 Accreditation
  • 3/13/2023
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Honors Excellence In Construction At Annual Celebration
  • 3/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 9-15
  • 3/16/2023
Student Scene
Emmie Treadwell Named Baylor's New Middle School Head
Emmie Treadwell Named Baylor's New Middle School Head
  • 3/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Considers Changes To School Start Times
  • 3/15/2023
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces The 25 Winners Of Their Annual Mini-Grants To Hamilton County Teachers
  • 3/16/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Releases “Milestones” Magazine, Features Chattanooga-Area Stories
  • 3/15/2023
Erlanger’s 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction Raises Over $65,000
  • 3/14/2023
Siskin Hosts 20th Annual Possibilities Luncheon March 21 With Victoria Arlen
  • 3/14/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
  • 3/14/2023
MGHC Announce 3rd Saturday Gardening Class "Pollinators & Native Gardens" March 18
  • 3/14/2023
Little Soddy Creek Tire Cleanup Will Be March 18
  • 3/11/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
  • 3/16/2023
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 3/15/2023
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist To Hold Annual Men's Day "Christian Men" March 26
  • 3/16/2023
Obituaries
Donald G. Boys
Donald G. Boys
  • 3/16/2023
Clifford "Cliff" Warren Olson
Clifford "Cliff" Warren Olson
  • 3/15/2023
William Robert “Bob” Jack
William Robert “Bob” Jack
  • 3/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Stephenson, Phyllis Davis (Cleveland)
  • 3/16/2023
Long, Linda Gail (Dalton)
Long, Linda Gail (Dalton)
  • 3/16/2023
Turner, Gary Lee (Sweetwater)
  • 3/15/2023