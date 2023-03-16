Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALDER, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ALVEREZ CRUZ, LISANDRO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|BIRCHER, DAVID GERALD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/27/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BIRT, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BOOKER, DARRYL BENARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/17/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/10/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, JAYCI B
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|BROWN, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/25/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
|
|BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CROSS, CHARLOTTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/28/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVENPORT, CAYLAN BREY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|DAVIS, BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DODSON, HUNTER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA)
|
|DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GILLIAM, RODNEY CLINT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GONZALEZ, BRYAN J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HARRIS, JERMAINE ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|HIXSON, ALEX BRANTLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ALLEN VONDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEDFORD, JARRETT KHALIM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MASTIN, NATASHA TAMEKIA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MINNER, CALEB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|ORAM, MARY MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|PARKER, CODY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEABODY, JOSHUA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
|
|PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/02/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO SEQUATCHIE COUNTY
|
|PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/01/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERSON, BROOKE ANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDOR, KARA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- FELONY POSSESSION OF METH
|
|SMITH, ARTHUR DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SPRAUVE, JAHQUAN LIONEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- SPEEDING
|
|STATEN, ARTHUR EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/05/1956
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/25/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/27/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DELIVERY OR MANUFACTURE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|WESTFIELD, BRITTANY SHUNTEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHIDDON, ERICA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/03/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|WOODEN, ANN ALISHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2023
Charge(s):
|