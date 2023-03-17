Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, March 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADFORD, REGINALD
1709 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES
1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
3703 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
262 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CAPEHART, ANNA
7621 NADICK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CARDEN, ANDRIA S
13105 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE
7654 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR
3002 WILCOX BLVD Chattanooga, 374111067
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE
8205 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373639020
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT UNDER $1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE
1830 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRANT, RICKY LELAND
118 MEMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37349
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FO

HAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERNANDEZ, JOSE
UNKNOWN RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HERNANDEZ - LOPEZ, GERSON
1913 FOCUS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIXSON, ALEX BRANTLEY
2609 PHEASANT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L
271 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDFORD, JARRETT KHALIM
111 PEACH TREE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LLOYD, ROBERT
2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071164
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
4115 E STUMP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122235
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
214 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, CRYSTAL LYNN
225 SHOPE RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MINNER, CALEB TYLER
5120 SILVER LN APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COERCION OF WITNESS

NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OAKLEY, LAVONDA RENEE
2717 LAURA ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

ONEAL, REBECCA MEGAN
1222 LAREDO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
868 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064140
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PARKER, CODY
810 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHILLIPS, HOLLIE
341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
114 HENDRICK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES
3646 BRASS LANTERN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374157215
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

QUEEN, MICHAEL FRANKLIN
1933 PLACE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDOR, KARA LYNN
177 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
FELONY POSSESSION OF METH

SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON
17147 SOUTH HAWTHRONE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STATEN, ARTHUR EDWARD
108 SWANN AVE WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
7742 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TOCKNELL, THOMAS JOHN
214 1/2 MORRISON SPRINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
4612 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VAUGHN, LARRY
4009 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044454
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ
5231 DORSY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
THEFT UNDER $1000
TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE

Here are the mug shots:

BRADFORD, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/06/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAPEHART, ANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CARDEN, ANDRIA S
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY
EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANT, RICKY LELAND
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/31/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FO
HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/08/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LLOYD, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OAKLEY, LAVONDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ONEAL, REBECCA MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/26/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PHILLIPS, HOLLIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
QUEEN, MICHAEL FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TOCKNELL, THOMAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/27/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VAUGHN, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/17/2023
Vols Hold Off Louisiana To Advance To Play Duke
  • Sports
  • 3/16/2023
Charitable Foundation Presents Check To Soddy Daisy
Charitable Foundation Presents Check To Soddy Daisy
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
SOCCER ROUND UP: Thursday, March 16
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/16/2023
UTC Men's Tennis Wins At College Of Charleston
  • Sports
  • 3/16/2023
Lee Tennis Teams Win Over Visiting Texas At Tyler
  • Sports
  • 3/16/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADFORD, REGINALD 1709 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Charitable Foundation Presents Check To Soddy Daisy
Charitable Foundation Presents Check To Soddy Daisy
  • 3/16/2023

The city of Soddy Daisy was presented with a check for $24,000 from the Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation, represented by Charles Ingle and John Roberts. At the commission meeting ... more

3rd Party Vendor Sent Out Letter With Incorrect Property Tax Information, Trustee Says
  • 3/16/2023

The Hamilton County Trustee's Office has contracted with a third party vendor to mail a courtesy letter for delinquent taxes to the 7% of taxpayers that did not pay their taxes by the end of ... more

Breaking News
Attorney General Skrmetti Joins Amicus Brief Is Support Of Fairness In Women's Sports
  • 3/16/2023
CARTA's New Board Told Ridership Is Up, Service Upgrades Planned
  • 3/16/2023
Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club
  • 3/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2023
Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/16/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Who Did Not Show Up
  • 3/16/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
  • 3/15/2023
Sports
Vols Hold Off Louisiana To Advance To Play Duke
  • 3/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Return Was Big Surprise
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Return Was Big Surprise
  • 3/15/2023
Mocs Wrestling Trio Set To Compete In NCAA Wrestling Championships
  • 3/15/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC Men's Tennis Wins At College Of Charleston
  • 3/16/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Hollie Berry Enjoying Unusual Ascension To Red Bank Mayor
John Shearer: Hollie Berry Enjoying Unusual Ascension To Red Bank Mayor
  • 3/16/2023
Dr. Holly Ordway To Speak At Annual C.S. Lewis Lecture At UTC March 21
Dr. Holly Ordway To Speak At Annual C.S. Lewis Lecture At UTC March 21
  • 3/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Ides Of March
Jerry Summers: Ides Of March
  • 3/17/2023
St. Paddy’s On The Parkway Is Saturday
  • 3/16/2023
HCDE Superintendent Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Community Coffee Meeting
HCDE Superintendent Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Community Coffee Meeting
  • 3/16/2023
Entertainment
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
  • 3/16/2023
GPS, McCallie Middle School Theater Students To Present Scared Silly
  • 3/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Cockfighting - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Cockfighting - 2023
  • 3/17/2023
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra To Host Spring Symphonic Soiree April 2
  • 3/16/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/16/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Who Did Not Show Up
  • 3/16/2023
Dining
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Business
Shaw-Manufactured Resilient Now Eligible For Recycling Through Its re[TURN] Reclamation Program
  • 3/16/2023
Tennessee February Tax Revenues Released
  • 3/16/2023
Georgia Regional Commissions See Rise In Unemployment Rates In January
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Honors Excellence In Construction At Annual Celebration
  • 3/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 9-15
  • 3/16/2023
Student Scene
Emmie Treadwell Named Baylor's New Middle School Head
Emmie Treadwell Named Baylor's New Middle School Head
  • 3/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Announces New Program Alignment And Network To Boost Workforce Development And College Schools
  • 3/16/2023
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces The 25 Winners Of Their Annual Mini-Grants To Hamilton County Teachers
  • 3/16/2023
Living Well
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
  • 3/16/2023
sAge Aesthetics & Well Being Opens In Ooltewah, Celebrates Grand Opening March 24-25
  • 3/16/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Releases “Milestones” Magazine, Features Chattanooga-Area Stories
  • 3/15/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
  • 3/14/2023
MGHC Announce 3rd Saturday Gardening Class "Pollinators & Native Gardens" March 18
  • 3/14/2023
Little Soddy Creek Tire Cleanup Will Be March 18
  • 3/11/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
  • 3/16/2023
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 3/15/2023
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist To Hold Annual Men's Day "Christian Men" March 26
  • 3/16/2023
Obituaries
Jack Dennis Smartt
Jack Dennis Smartt
  • 3/16/2023
Jack Molton
Jack Molton
  • 3/16/2023
Donald G. Boys
Donald G. Boys
  • 3/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Stephenson, Phyllis Davis (Cleveland)
  • 3/16/2023
Long, Linda Gail (Dalton)
Long, Linda Gail (Dalton)
  • 3/16/2023
Turner, Gary Lee (Sweetwater)
  • 3/15/2023