Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADFORD, REGINALD

1709 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES

1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

3703 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS

262 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CAPEHART, ANNA

7621 NADICK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CARDEN, ANDRIA S

13105 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE

7654 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR

3002 WILCOX BLVD Chattanooga, 374111067

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVANS, JANIFTER ROSE8205 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373639020Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT UNDER $1000FAILURE TO APPEARFREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE1830 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRANT, RICKY LELAND118 MEMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37349Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FOHAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHERNANDEZ, JOSEUNKNOWN RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHERNANDEZ - LOPEZ, GERSON1913 FOCUS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HIXSON, ALEX BRANTLEY2609 PHEASANT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L271 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCELAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDFORD, JARRETT KHALIM111 PEACH TREE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LLOYD, ROBERT2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071164Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM4115 E STUMP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122235Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS214 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, CRYSTAL LYNN225 SHOPE RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMINNER, CALEB TYLER5120 SILVER LN APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEAL, BRANDON SHANE8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOERCION OF WITNESSNEVILLE, KENNETH DONALDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOAKLEY, LAVONDA RENEE2717 LAURA ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTONEAL, REBECCA MEGAN1222 LAREDO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPALMER, BOBBY DARRELL868 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064140Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWPARKER, CODY810 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPHILLIPS, HOLLIE341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER114 HENDRICK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES3646 BRASS LANTERN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374157215Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTEMPT OF COURTQUEEN, MICHAEL FRANKLIN1933 PLACE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDOR, KARA LYNN177 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEFELONY POSSESSION OF METHSMITH, ADRIAN LAVON17147 SOUTH HAWTHRONE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTATEN, ARTHUR EDWARD108 SWANN AVE WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS7742 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTTOCKNELL, THOMAS JOHN214 1/2 MORRISON SPRINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON4612 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVAUGHN, LARRY4009 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044454Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ5231 DORSY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONTHEFT UNDER $1000TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE

Here are the mug shots: