Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRADFORD, REGINALD
1709 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAKE, TIMOTHY CHARLES
1308 LEARNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
3703 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
262 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CAPEHART, ANNA
7621 NADICK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CARDEN, ANDRIA S
13105 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, AMANDA GRACE
7654 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR
3002 WILCOX BLVD Chattanooga, 374111067
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE
8205 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373639020
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT UNDER $1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE
1830 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANT, RICKY LELAND
118 MEMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37349
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FO
HAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ, JOSE
UNKNOWN RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HERNANDEZ - LOPEZ, GERSON
1913 FOCUS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIXSON, ALEX BRANTLEY
2609 PHEASANT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L
271 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEDFORD, JARRETT KHALIM
111 PEACH TREE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LLOYD, ROBERT
2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071164
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
4115 E STUMP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122235
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
214 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, CRYSTAL LYNN
225 SHOPE RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MINNER, CALEB TYLER
5120 SILVER LN APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COERCION OF WITNESS
NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OAKLEY, LAVONDA RENEE
2717 LAURA ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ONEAL, REBECCA MEGAN
1222 LAREDO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
868 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064140
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PARKER, CODY
810 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, HOLLIE
341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
114 HENDRICK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES
3646 BRASS LANTERN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374157215
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
QUEEN, MICHAEL FRANKLIN
1933 PLACE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDOR, KARA LYNN
177 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
FELONY POSSESSION OF METH
SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON
17147 SOUTH HAWTHRONE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STATEN, ARTHUR EDWARD
108 SWANN AVE WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
7742 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOCKNELL, THOMAS JOHN
214 1/2 MORRISON SPRINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
4612 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VAUGHN, LARRY
4009 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044454
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ
5231 DORSY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
THEFT UNDER $1000
TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
Here are the mug shots:
|BRADFORD, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/06/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAPEHART, ANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CARDEN, ANDRIA S
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT UNDER $1000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|FREEMAN, TAMMY NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRANT, RICKY LELAND
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/31/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FO
|
|HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/08/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HOBDLEY, JEKAYLA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|LLOYD, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|OAKLEY, LAVONDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ONEAL, REBECCA MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/26/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, HOLLIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POWELL, ORENTHAL EUPHRATES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|QUEEN, MICHAEL FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|TOCKNELL, THOMAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/27/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|VAUGHN, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, DEACON DAEQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
- THEFT UNDER $1000
- TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
|