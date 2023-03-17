Suspected Domestic Disorder Turns Out To Be A March Madness Party - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police were requested to check the well-being of an apartment in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after neighbors heard loud noises they were afraid may have been coming from a domestic disorder. The officers found a group of kids having a March Madness party. All was well and the group was asked to keep the noise down.

An officer responded to a business alarm at the Salsarita’s in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. The store was found locked and secure.

A property owner in the 4300 block of Prospect Church Road called police about a suspicious vehicle on their property. The car was found to belong to a friend of their child.

A traffic stop in the 5800 block of Main Street resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license and felony possession of methamphetamines.

Officers assisted an elderly individual locate their car in the Walmart parking lot.

A traffic stop resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A single vehicle crash was reported in the 4000 block of Prospect Church Road after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officers responded to a disorder at the Wired coffee shop. One individual was banned from the business and escorted off the premises.

Police and the fire department responded to a vehicle fire in the 10400 block of Lee Highway after a truck had caught fire while a local resident had been working on it. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames when police arrived. The officers deployed their fire extinguishers to prevent the flames from spreading and contained the fire until the fire department arrived and extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex requested police to check their apartment after returning home to find their patio door wide open. Officers checked the home but found nothing out of the ordinary.

A Collegedale fugitive at the county jail on unrelated charges was processed on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug possession charge.



