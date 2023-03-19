Man Jumps Out Of Ambulance; In Critical Condition After Trying To Run Across I-24

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after police said he suddenly jumped out of an ambulance and got hit when he tried to run across the freeway.

It happened early Sunday afternoon near the downtown split with U.S. 27.

At 1:38 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian hit.

It was learned that the man an was being transported to a local hospital by ambulance when he bolted from the ambulance and ran into traffic.

Life-saving measures were taken at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Traffic was snarled for several hours after the incident.

He was described as a white male.