Police Dealing With Barricaded Man On Eddings Street

Chattanooga Police on Sunday afternoon were on the scene of a barricaded suspect.
Police responded at 1:37 p.m. to a residence on N. Howell Avenue on a call of unknown trouble. Once at the scene, police were advised of a domestic stabbing. The suspect was no longer at the scene.
A short time later, police were alerted to the 800 block of Eddings Street where the stabbing suspect was alleged to be hiding.
Police were at the Eddings Street address attempting to locate the suspect who was believed to be barricaded inside the home.The man was described as a 38-year-old black male.
The victim was a black female with no age given.