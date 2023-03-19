Police Dealing With Barricaded Man On Eddings Street

Chattanooga Police on Sunday afternoon were on the scene of a barricaded suspect.

P olice responded at 1:37 p.m. to a residence on N. Howell Avenue on a call of unknown trouble. Once at the scene, police were advised of a domestic stabbing. The suspect was no longer at the scene.

A short time later, police were alerted to the 800 block of Eddings Street where the stabbing suspect was alleged to be hiding.