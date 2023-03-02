Fugitive Arrested At Ooltewah McDonalds - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A Collegedale fugitive was arrested at the Ooltewah McDonalds and booked on warrants for theft and criminal conspiracy.

An officer responded to an unknown 911 call from a residence in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a revoked license charge.

Police responded to a domestic disorder in the 4000 block of Prospect Church Road. One individual was asked to leave the home and had a medical emergency which required them to be transported by ambulance.

A property damage report was filed at the Collegedale Exxon after an individual claimed that an employee had damaged their vehicle’s tail light.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original criminal simulation charge.

Officers responded to a disorder at a home in the 10000 block of Moore Road and assisted the residents come to a peaceful resolution.

Police and campus safety responded to reports of an individual on the campus of Southern Adventist University having a mental health crisis.

Chattanooga police received a call referencing eight to 10 people fighting in the Ooltewah McDonald’s parking lot and requested assistance from Collegedale police. Collegedale officers were the first to arrive on scene and observed nothing out of the ordinary. Collegedale units returned to service when Chattanooga officers arrived.

Collegedale police were requested to assist with a crash involving injuries at the 15 mile marker of I-75. The Collegedale officer returned to the city once the highway patrol and sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A resident of the Paradise Trailer Park requested that the area be checked after someone had beat on their door aggressively. The area was checked but nothing was found.