Latest Headlines

Fugitive Arrested At Ooltewah McDonalds - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, March 2, 2023

A Collegedale fugitive was arrested at the Ooltewah McDonalds and booked on warrants for theft and criminal conspiracy.

An officer responded to an unknown 911 call from a residence in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a revoked license charge.

Police responded to a domestic disorder in the 4000 block of Prospect Church Road. One individual was asked to leave the home and had a medical emergency which required them to be transported by ambulance.

A property damage report was filed at the Collegedale Exxon after an individual claimed that an employee had damaged their vehicle’s tail light.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original criminal simulation charge.

Officers responded to a disorder at a home in the 10000 block of Moore Road and assisted the residents come to a peaceful resolution.

Police and campus safety responded to reports of an individual on the campus of Southern Adventist University having a mental health crisis.

Chattanooga police received a call referencing eight to 10 people fighting in the Ooltewah McDonald’s parking lot and requested assistance from Collegedale police. Collegedale officers were the first to arrive on scene and observed nothing out of the ordinary. Collegedale units returned to service when Chattanooga officers arrived.

Collegedale police were requested to assist with a crash involving injuries at the 15 mile marker of I-75. The Collegedale officer returned to the city once the highway patrol and sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A resident of the Paradise Trailer Park requested that the area be checked after someone had beat on their door aggressively. The area was checked but nothing was found.

Latest Headlines
Fugitive Arrested At Ooltewah McDonalds - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2023
Burke Homers Again As Vols Defeat Charleston Southern, 8-2
  • Sports
  • 3/2/2023
Layla Bouldin Leads Van Buren To 3-A Crown
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/1/2023
Bradley Central Girls Remain Dominating Force; Claim Region 3-4A Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/1/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, March 1st
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/1/2023
Soddy Daisy Girls Win Region Hoops Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/1/2023
Breaking News
Winners Named Of Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/29/2023

Winners have been named of a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. They are Donald Henry of Old Fort, Tn., Sammy Boyd of Lakesite, Deana Johnson ... more

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Prowler Is Under His Home; Man’s Vehicle Is Stolen While He Uses The Bathroom
  • 3/2/2023

Police responded to a prowler at a home on Hixson Pike. Police spoke with two men and the homeowner said someone was under his home. He pulled the vent off the floor inside the home and said ... more

Fugitive Arrested At Ooltewah McDonalds - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/2/2023

A Collegedale fugitive was arrested at the Ooltewah McDonalds and booked on warrants for theft and criminal conspiracy. An officer responded to an unknown 911 call from a residence in the ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Couple Argues Over Man’s Infidelity, Then He Takes Her Car; Woman On Wrong Bus Causes A Disorder
  • 3/1/2023
Tennessee Highway Patrol Saves Man From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge
  • 3/1/2023
Rep. Fleischmann Joins House Committee On Science, Space, And Technology
  • 3/1/2023
Hamilton County Adds Alexa LeBoeuf With Aim To Reduce Recidivism, Homelessness
  • 3/1/2023
Isbill Road Closed For Emergency Sewer Repair
  • 3/1/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response (2)
  • 2/28/2023
Jerry Summers: "Street Walkers" Needed
Jerry Summers: "Street Walkers" Needed
  • 3/2/2023
Why Memphis Matters
  • 3/1/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Regrouping After Tough Zakai Zeigler Loss
Dan Fleser: Vols Regrouping After Tough Zakai Zeigler Loss
  • 3/1/2023
Vols Defeat Arkansas, 75-57, On Senior Night
  • 3/1/2023
Vols Baseball Defeats Charleston Southern, 6-1
  • 3/1/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Burke Homers Again As Vols Defeat Charleston Southern, 8-2
  • 3/2/2023
Happenings
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of Artists Work Grants Program
  • 3/1/2023
The Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Presents Tom & Pat Cory March 16
  • 3/1/2023
Jerry Summers: The Grove No. 2
Jerry Summers: The Grove No. 2
  • 3/2/2023
GraduRUN 5k And Fun Walk Celebrates 25th Anniversary
  • 3/2/2023
Did You Know? Spilling Salt
Did You Know? Spilling Salt
  • 3/1/2023
Entertainment
New Hip-Hop Summit Speaker Series Kicks Off March 9
  • 3/1/2023
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
  • 2/28/2023
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
  • 2/27/2023
Heritage House Has Singer Songwriters Night Thursday
  • 3/1/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
  • 2/28/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response (2)
  • 2/28/2023
Jerry Summers: "Street Walkers" Needed
Jerry Summers: "Street Walkers" Needed
  • 3/2/2023
Why Memphis Matters
  • 3/1/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
650+ Applications Flood DCS Since Pay Increase
  • 3/1/2023
Latina, Navy Veteran To Open Body Positive Women’s Clothing Store In NorthShore
Latina, Navy Veteran To Open Body Positive Women’s Clothing Store In NorthShore
  • 3/1/2023
Shaw’s Ingrid Redmon Recognized With A Women MAKE Award
Shaw’s Ingrid Redmon Recognized With A Women MAKE Award
  • 3/1/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
  • 2/28/2023
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Student Scene
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Awarded American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grant
  • 2/28/2023
Short-Term Classes Available At CSCC
  • 2/28/2023
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
  • 2/28/2023
Living Well
James Haynes, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Foundation President
James Haynes, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Foundation President
  • 2/28/2023
Parkridge East Names Lori Feltner As Chief Nursing Officer
Parkridge East Names Lori Feltner As Chief Nursing Officer
  • 3/1/2023
Dr. Marcum Gives His Formula For A Healthy Heart
Dr. Marcum Gives His Formula For A Healthy Heart
  • 3/1/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Area Anglers To Compete For $300,000 Next Week At Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2023 At Lake Norman
Chattanooga Area Anglers To Compete For $300,000 Next Week At Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2023 At Lake Norman
  • 3/2/2023
Arbor Day Celebration And Tree Planting Set For March 4
  • 2/27/2023
Community Invited To Participate In 9th Annual Weed Wrangle
  • 2/27/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
  • 2/28/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Little FarmHouse
  • 2/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
  • 3/2/2023
"Jezebel And Jesus" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/1/2023
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
  • 2/28/2023
Obituaries
Maxine Thomas
Maxine Thomas
  • 3/1/2023
Thelda “Gean” Byous
Thelda “Gean” Byous
  • 3/1/2023
JoAnn Womack Smith
JoAnn Womack Smith
  • 3/1/2023
Area Obituaries
Speciale, Stephen "Steve" Peter (Spring City)
Speciale, Stephen "Steve" Peter (Spring City)
  • 3/1/2023
Pursley, Fred Eugene (Rock Spring)
Pursley, Fred Eugene (Rock Spring)
  • 3/1/2023
Love, Ruth (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023