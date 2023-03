Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/01/2023

1 FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE FALSE IMPRISONMENT 03/01/2023

1 SHEPHERD JR, JAMES EDWARD TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 03/01/2023

1 THOMAS, WALTER POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY 03/01/2023

1 THOMAS, WALTER POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/01/2023

True Bills:

315136 1 ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 03/01/2023

315136 2 ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 03/01/2023

315136 3 ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/01/2023

315136 4 ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE DRIVING ON REVOKED 03/01/2023

315137 1 BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/01/2023

315137 2 BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 03/01/2023

315138 1 BEAMON, TYRONE JUNIOR POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 03/01/2023

315138 2 BEAMON, TYRONE JUNIOR POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 03/01/2023

315138 3 BEAMON, TYRONE JUNIOR POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 03/01/2023

315139 1 POWELL, QUINETTA LOUISE POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 03/01/2023

315139 2 POWELL, QUINETTA LOUISE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 03/01/2023

315139 3 POWELL, QUINETTA LOUISE POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 03/01/2023

315140 1 BIBBS, JAMES EDWARD AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/01/2023

315140 2 BIBBS, JAMES EDWARD DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/01/2023

315141 1 BOYD, JULIE ELISABETH ANGEL CHILD NEGLECT 03/01/2023

315142 1 FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 03/01/2023

315142 2 FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL 03/01/2023

315143 1 JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/01/2023

315144 1 LANSDEN, COREY LEBRON RETALIATION AGAINST PAST ACTION 03/01/2023

315144 2 LANSDEN, COREY LEBRON RETALIATION AGAINST PAST ACTION 03/01/2023



315145 1 LEVY, CHRISTIAN TAURION THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/01/2023

315146 1 RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVING MERCHANDISE 03/01/2023

315146 2 RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/01/2023

315146 3 RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE FAILURE TO APPEAR 03/01/2023

315147 1 THOMAS, WALTER POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVCTION

03/01/2023

315147 2 THOMAS, WALTER POSSESSION OF COCAINE 03/01/2023

315147 3 THOMAS, WALTER POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 03/01/2023

315148 1 TORY JR, PATRICK LAMAR POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

03/01/2023

315148 2 TORY JR, PATRICK LAMAR DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE 03/01/2023

315149 1 WHITE, ANTONIO JAMAR SIMPLE ASSAULT 03/01/2023

315150 1 WORDLAW JR, VANNESS POSS.

OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 03/01/2023315150 2 WORDLAW JR, VANNESS POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 03/01/2023315150 3 WORDLAW JR, VANNESS POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 03/01/2023315150 4 WORDLAW JR, VANNESS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/01/2023315150 5 WORDLAW JR, VANNESS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 03/01/2023