Bradley, Cleveland Schools Closed Friday Due To Possible Severe Weather

Bradley County Schools and Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Friday "due to predicted severe weather that may be in our area."

All after-school activities are also postponed at this time. However, the final decision for after-school activities will be announced if allowed to take place if the situation improves by that time.

Officials said, "As always, safety is our top priority and we appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work with our local Emergency Management Agency as well as the National Weather Service for the latest information."

The National Weather Service has warned that on Friday there could be severe storms. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Very windy conditions are expected.