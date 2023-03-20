Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

Vols Suffer Rare Sweep At Missouri
  • Sports
  • 3/20/2023
Downtown Bank Robbed, Nearby Buildings Warned Of Gunman On The Streets
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
UTC Marching Band To Receive Official Invitation To London New Year's Day Parade
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
Smoke Alarms Alert Homeowners To House Fire Early Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
Chairman Of Polk County Commission In The Dark On Planned Road Rally In Cherokee Forest
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
Semi-Trailer Catches Fire At McKee Foods - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2023
UTC Marching Band To Receive Official Invitation To London New Year's Day Parade
  • 3/20/2023

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Marching Mocs will head to London when the calendar flips from 2023 to 2024. The Marching Mocs will be officially invited to participate in the ... more

Smoke Alarms Alert Homeowners To House Fire Early Monday Morning
  • 3/20/2023

Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 1929 Bay Hill Drive early Monday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a working attic ... more

Semi-Trailer Catches Fire At McKee Foods - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/20/2023

Police responded with the fire department to McKee Foods Corporation for a fire involving a semi-trailer that was fully involved upon their arrival. The fire department was able to contain the ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/20/2023
Gas Prices Drop 12.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/20/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/20/2023
Police Blotter: Man Says He Was Discriminated Against When Trying To Buy Chicken; Suspicious Couple In Car Are Waiting For Battery Charge
  • 3/20/2023
Vols Beat Duke, My Happiest Mea Culpa Of All Time
  • 3/18/2023
You Don't Get A Second Chance At School If You're 18 Years Old - And Response
  • 3/18/2023
Safety Is Non-Negotiable
  • 3/20/2023
A Tribute To A Great Lady, Mary Beth Meadows Wamp
  • 3/19/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 17
  • 3/18/2023
Vols Suffer Rare Sweep At Missouri
  • 3/20/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Emerge From The Mud With Sweet 16 Berth
  • 3/19/2023
Tennessee Knocks Off Duke; Vols Headed To Sweet 16
  • 3/18/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Defeat Saint Louis
  • 3/19/2023
Life With Ferris: Sarah Campbell Has Big Plans For Signal Mountain Farmers Market
  • 3/20/2023
SouthWord Literary Festival Is April 14-15
  • 3/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Hail To Signal Mountain
  • 3/19/2023
Did You Know? Classified Documents
  • 3/20/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/20/2023
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
  • 3/16/2023
Oak Ridge Boys Gave Special Tribute To Former Member Calvin Newton
  • 3/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Cockfighting - 2023
  • 3/17/2023
Tennessee Crossroads To Feature Signal Centers’ Hart Gallery
  • 3/17/2023
Lee’s Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert Monday
  • 3/17/2023
Vols Beat Duke, My Happiest Mea Culpa Of All Time
  • 3/18/2023
You Don't Get A Second Chance At School If You're 18 Years Old - And Response
  • 3/18/2023
Safety Is Non-Negotiable
  • 3/20/2023
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Business
Practice Pro Names Tim Moore CEO
  • 3/20/2023
Locals Only Expands Into Asheville Market
  • 3/19/2023
Fenix24 Raises $5 Million In Funding
  • 3/18/2023
AGC East Tennessee Honors Excellence In Construction At Annual Celebration
  • 3/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 9-15
  • 3/16/2023
McCallie Senior Acree Brock Named 2023 Walker Casey Award Recipient
  • 3/20/2023
School Board Chooses New Math Curriculum
  • 3/17/2023
Lee University To Host Lee Day Weekend
  • 3/17/2023
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
  • 3/16/2023
Dr. Marissa Shulman, Of Chattanooga, Named To Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board
  • 3/17/2023
sAge Aesthetics & Well Being Opens In Ooltewah, Celebrates Grand Opening March 24-25
  • 3/16/2023
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
2023-24 Fishing Regulations Are In Effect; New Format Guide Is Available
  • 3/20/2023
TWRA's March Commission Meeting Set For Friday
  • 3/20/2023
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Annual Park Day Project
  • 3/17/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Everyone Has A Mission Field Of Their Own
  • 3/20/2023
Judge John W. McClarty Speaks At Men's Day Celebration At Stanley UMC March 26
  • 3/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
  • 3/16/2023
Clifton Neal “Cliff” Yeager
  • 3/19/2023
Marteal M. Norris
  • 3/19/2023
James Roy “J.R.” Moates
  • 3/19/2023
Brown, James Allen, Jr. (Decatur)
  • 3/20/2023
Pelfrey, Glenda Marlene (Evensville Mountain)
  • 3/20/2023
Boss, Margaret Lee Wright (LaFayette)
  • 3/20/2023