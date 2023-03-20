Downtown Bank Robbed, Nearby Buildings Warned Of Gunman On The Streets

The Regions Bank at Sixth and Market streets was robbed at mid-morning Monday, bringing a huge police presence downtown.

Occupants of nearby buildings were advised that a gunman could be on nearby streets.

The suspect was said to be wearing a blue windbreaker.

Market Street was closed from Sixth to Seventh streets.'

Police were using drones to try to locate the suspect.



The Hamilton County Courthouse and the Courts Building were placed on lockdown.

Employees were told to stay away from windows.