Father Charged With Criminally Negligent Homicide In Drowning Death Of 2-Year-Old Son

  • Monday, March 20, 2023
David Carroll Jr.
David Carroll Jr.

A Bradley County man has been charged in connection with the death of his two-year-old son.

On Sept. 25, 2022, at 1:18 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley County EMS and Bradley County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a residence on Burnt Ridge Drive, Charleston, Tn., in reference to a possible drowning. The call came when neighbors discovered an unresponsive child in their pool. It was unknown how long the child was in the water.

After hours of life-saving efforts, the child was later declared deceased by medical professionals.

After an extensive investigation, the father, David Carroll Jr., was indicted by the Bradley County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated child neglect and criminally negligent homicide.

He was arrested on Monday and is being held on a $35,000 bond. 

