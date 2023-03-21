Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 
7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNES, TIARA DENISE 
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOWLIN, JOSEPH DUANE 
286 COUNTY ROAD 103 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADY, SHELLY LYNN 
113 REIN LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

COBB, GREGORY DEAN 
1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111432 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POST CONVICTION PETITION

COMMON, JUSTIN 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CONNER, AMANDA GAIL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052642 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CROSS, LAURA DEMIG 
102 BLUE ALCE SPRING CT, RUCKIN, 33570 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE 
3826 DERFOT DRVIE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUNN, JOSHUA KEITH 
4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS 
819 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

ERVIN, DAMEION EUGENE 
1207 FOREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLINT, MICHELLE NICHOLE 
1909 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

GARCIA, CARLOS 
5902 GRASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

GARY, SHERROD LEONARD 
515 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRAY, KELSEY RENEE 
818 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS

GRAY, MA CHAEYA 
311 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA 
1723 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL 
1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLLAND, KRISTY JO 
753 BRANCH RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

HOWARD, LASHANDRA ANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACKSON, SYLLECIA ROMONA 
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, TYRESE DOMINECK 
4404 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KING, DEONTA LILTRELL 
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIO OF MARIJUANA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIO OF ALPRAZOLAM

LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL 
3803 N TERRACE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOUISDOR, JOHN 
5109 CHESTNUTS CREEK APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, PATRICK TIMOTHY 
1276 MINE RD TRACY CITY, 38773 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON 
2109 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE 
5209 TAFF HWY SINGLE MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OWENS, ALLEN DARRELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE 
2401 STUART ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RAY, GABRIELLA 
6309 OAK MEADOW DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SHELTON, JACOB LEE 
204 TENNEESSEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROABATION ASSAULT

STEADMAN, HUNTER C 
10122 HUNTERS HOLLOW DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE 
8401 HIWASSEE ST NW CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TRIMBLE, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON 
4721 ROBINWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY 
13622 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

WALLER, COREY LEE 
326 WYNN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE 
811 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

WATKINS, CHELSEY 
843 HODGES LN SEVIERVILLE, 37876 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WOODRUFF, LORENZO M 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:
AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWLIN, JOSEPH DUANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADY, SHELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
COBB, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POST CONVICTION PETITION
COMMON, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CROSS, LAURA DEMIG
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUNN, JOSHUA KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
ERVIN, DAMEION EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLINT, MICHELLE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GARCIA, CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
GARY, SHERROD LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRAY, KELSEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
GRAY, MA CHAEYA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLAND, KRISTY JO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/14/1970
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
HOWARD, LASHANDRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, SYLLECIA ROMONA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIO OF MARIJUANA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIO OF ALPRAZOLAM
LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOUISDOR, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, PATRICK TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, ALLEN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RAY, GABRIELLA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SHELTON, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEADMAN, HUNTER C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRIMBLE, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
WALLER, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
WATKINS, CHELSEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/21/2023
Baylor Run-Rules Ooltewah, 12-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/20/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, March 20th
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/20/2023
Signal Mountain Wins Cleveland Soccer Invitational
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/20/2023
Finley Stadium Investing In Food And Beverage Concepts
  • Sports
  • 3/20/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Travels To UT Martin Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 3/20/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Collegedale Neighborhood Upset About STVRs
  • 3/20/2023

Residents of the Wellesley neighborhood in Collegedale are asking for the city to stop issuing permits for short term vacation rentals (STVRs) for homes in their subdivision. Two representatives ... more

Woman, 28, Cited In Hit-And-Run Crash With Bicyclist On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/20/2023

Raquel Terry, 28, has been charged in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist that happened on McCallie Avenue early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police responded at 3:05 a.m. to the scene. ... more

Breaking News
Man Who Claimed To Be Specialist In Restoring Rare VWs Faces Wire Fraud Charge
  • 3/20/2023
Man Who Was Hit On Freeway After Jumping From Ambulance Has Died
  • 3/20/2023
County Democrats Re-Elect Current Slate Of Officers
  • 3/20/2023
Juvenile Judge Philyaw Opposes State Bill Changing That Would Shift More Youth To Adult Court
  • 3/20/2023
UTC Marching Band To Receive Official Invitation To London New Year's Day Parade
UTC Marching Band To Receive Official Invitation To London New Year's Day Parade
  • 3/20/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
Vols Beat Duke, My Happiest Mea Culpa Of All Time
  • 3/18/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Budget Promises It Can Get Worse
  • 3/20/2023
Education Update 2023
  • 3/20/2023
Safety Is Non-Negotiable
  • 3/20/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Dudes Are Rising To The Occasion, Refs Are Not In This March Madness
  • 3/20/2023
Lady Vols Soar Past Toledo; Head To Seattle For Sweet 16
Lady Vols Soar Past Toledo; Head To Seattle For Sweet 16
  • 3/20/2023
Vols Suffer Rare Sweep At Missouri
  • 3/20/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Finley Stadium Investing In Food And Beverage Concepts
  • 3/20/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sarah Campbell Has Big Plans For Signal Mountain Farmers Market
Life With Ferris: Sarah Campbell Has Big Plans For Signal Mountain Farmers Market
  • 3/20/2023
The Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Presents Kathryn Northcott April 30
  • 3/20/2023
Did You Know? Classified Documents
Did You Know? Classified Documents
  • 3/20/2023
Nature's Awesome Beauty Is In-Town Gallery's April Exhibit
Nature's Awesome Beauty Is In-Town Gallery's April Exhibit
  • 3/20/2023
City Of East Ridge Applies For Local Parks & Recreation Fund Grant
  • 3/20/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Receives First Horizon Foundation Grant To Produce Theatre For The Very Young
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Receives First Horizon Foundation Grant To Produce Theatre For The Very Young
  • 3/20/2023
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
Remembering The Dismembered Tennesseans
  • 3/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard - 2023 Ironman
Best Of Grizzard - 2023 Ironman
  • 3/21/2023
Tennessee Crossroads To Feature Signal Centers’ Hart Gallery
  • 3/17/2023
Lee’s Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert Monday
Lee’s Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert Monday
  • 3/17/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
Vols Beat Duke, My Happiest Mea Culpa Of All Time
  • 3/18/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Budget Promises It Can Get Worse
  • 3/20/2023
Dining
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Business
Practice Pro Names Tim Moore CEO
Practice Pro Names Tim Moore CEO
  • 3/20/2023
Locals Only Expands Into Asheville Market
Locals Only Expands Into Asheville Market
  • 3/19/2023
Reliance Partners Acquires Assets Of Truck Team Insurance
  • 3/20/2023
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Honors Excellence In Construction At Annual Celebration
  • 3/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 9-15
  • 3/16/2023
Student Scene
Chancellor Flora W. Tydings Named As USA Today’s Women Of The Year Honoree For Tennessee
Chancellor Flora W. Tydings Named As USA Today’s Women Of The Year Honoree For Tennessee
  • 3/20/2023
McCallie Senior Acree Brock Named 2023 Walker Casey Award Recipient
McCallie Senior Acree Brock Named 2023 Walker Casey Award Recipient
  • 3/20/2023
School Board Chooses New Math Curriculum
  • 3/17/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Building Halfway Done, Now Taking Reservations
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Building Halfway Done, Now Taking Reservations
  • 3/20/2023
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
Grandparents Honored For Role In Pediatric Cancer Journey At Austin Hatcher Foundation’s “Grandparents Day”
  • 3/16/2023
Dr. Marissa Shulman, Of Chattanooga, Named To Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board
Dr. Marissa Shulman, Of Chattanooga, Named To Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board
  • 3/17/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
2023-24 Fishing Regulations Are In Effect; New Format Guide Is Available
  • 3/20/2023
TWRA's March Commission Meeting Set For Friday
  • 3/20/2023
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale, April 10-13
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale, April 10-13
  • 3/20/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Everyone Has A Mission Field Of Their Own
Bob Tamasy: Everyone Has A Mission Field Of Their Own
  • 3/20/2023
Judge John W. McClarty Speaks At Men's Day Celebration At Stanley UMC March 26
Judge John W. McClarty Speaks At Men's Day Celebration At Stanley UMC March 26
  • 3/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
  • 3/16/2023
Obituaries
Robert Neal Simmons
Robert Neal Simmons
  • 3/20/2023
Jean Maxime José “Joe” Jullienne
Jean Maxime José “Joe” Jullienne
  • 3/20/2023
Hilda Jo Mearse Rooks
Hilda Jo Mearse Rooks
  • 3/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Madewell, Michael Layne (Spring City)
Madewell, Michael Layne (Spring City)
  • 3/20/2023
Brown, James Allen, Jr. (Decatur)
  • 3/20/2023
Pelfrey, Glenda Marlene (Evensville Mountain)
Pelfrey, Glenda Marlene (Evensville Mountain)
  • 3/20/2023