Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND

7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNES, TIARA DENISE

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOWLIN, JOSEPH DUANE

286 COUNTY ROAD 103 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADY, SHELLY LYNN

113 REIN LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



COBB, GREGORY DEAN

1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111432

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POST CONVICTION PETITION



COMMON, JUSTIN

1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052642

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CROSS, LAURA DEMIG

102 BLUE ALCE SPRING CT, RUCKIN, 33570

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING



DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE

3826 DERFOT DRVIE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DUNN, JOSHUA KEITH

4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS

819 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



ERVIN, DAMEION EUGENE

1207 FOREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLINT, MICHELLE NICHOLE

1909 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



GARCIA, CARLOS

5902 GRASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



GARY, SHERROD LEONARD

515 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GRAY, KELSEY RENEE

818 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS



GRAY, MA CHAEYA

311 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA

1723 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL

1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOLLAND, KRISTY JO

753 BRANCH RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



HOWARD, LASHANDRA ANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JACKSON, SYLLECIA ROMONA

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, TYRESE DOMINECK

4404 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.

POSS.

