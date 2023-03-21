Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND
7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNES, TIARA DENISE
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWLIN, JOSEPH DUANE
286 COUNTY ROAD 103 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADY, SHELLY LYNN
113 REIN LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
COBB, GREGORY DEAN
1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111432
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POST CONVICTION PETITION
COMMON, JUSTIN
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052642
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CROSS, LAURA DEMIG
102 BLUE ALCE SPRING CT, RUCKIN, 33570
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
3826 DERFOT DRVIE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUNN, JOSHUA KEITH
4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
819 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
ERVIN, DAMEION EUGENE
1207 FOREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLINT, MICHELLE NICHOLE
1909 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
GARCIA, CARLOS
5902 GRASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
GARY, SHERROD LEONARD
515 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRAY, KELSEY RENEE
818 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
GRAY, MA CHAEYA
311 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA
1723 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL
1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLAND, KRISTY JO
753 BRANCH RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
HOWARD, LASHANDRA ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, SYLLECIA ROMONA
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, TYRESE DOMINECK
4404 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIO OF MARIJUANA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIO OF ALPRAZOLAM
LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
3803 N TERRACE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOUISDOR, JOHN
5109 CHESTNUTS CREEK APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, PATRICK TIMOTHY
1276 MINE RD TRACY CITY, 38773
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON
2109 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFF HWY SINGLE MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWENS, ALLEN DARRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
2401 STUART ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RAY, GABRIELLA
6309 OAK MEADOW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SHELTON, JACOB LEE
204 TENNEESSEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROABATION ASSAULT
STEADMAN, HUNTER C
10122 HUNTERS HOLLOW DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TOWNES, DEYSHAWNDE
8401 HIWASSEE ST NW CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TRIMBLE, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
4721 ROBINWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
13622 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
WALLER, COREY LEE
326 WYNN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE
811 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
WATKINS, CHELSEY
843 HODGES LN SEVIERVILLE, 37876
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOODRUFF, LORENZO M
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWLIN, JOSEPH DUANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRADY, SHELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COBB, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POST CONVICTION PETITION
|
|COMMON, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|CROSS, LAURA DEMIG
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DUNN, JOSHUA KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|ERVIN, DAMEION EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLINT, MICHELLE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|GARY, SHERROD LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GRAY, KELSEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, MA CHAEYA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLLAND, KRISTY JO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/14/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|HOWARD, LASHANDRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, SYLLECIA ROMONA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, DEONTA LILTRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIO OF MARIJUANA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIO OF ALPRAZOLAM
|
|LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOUISDOR, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWE, PATRICK TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OWENS, ALLEN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|RAY, GABRIELLA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|SHELTON, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STEADMAN, HUNTER C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TRIMBLE, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|WALLER, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|WATKINS, CHELSEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|