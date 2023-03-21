Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE
820 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARROWSMITH, REYES VARGAS
5222 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE
7022 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BLAIR, CHRISTOPHER E
1381 CATHERINE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BONDS, TREKETTA MARNISE
3327 FRAWLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH
307 SOUTH ELM STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN
7239 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, JOSHUA RUBEN
128 N.
MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
DIMAS, KARINA
703 CORVIN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
4642 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIPSON, ANDREAL LATRON
1318 SOUTH SEWER HAMILTON, 374019999
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRILO, KRISTIN MARIE
1013 MASSENGILL STREET WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN
111 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052023
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
HOWARD, GERALD
8105 CICERO TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211304
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JUMPER, CLAY THOMAS
1300 ARMY ST KNOXVILLE, 379202306
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JUSTUS, VANESSA FAITH
3614 THIRD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KESLER, MARANDA LEIGH ANN
6494 COUNTY RD #155 HIGDON, 35979
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LADD, JAMES RANDALL
135 BYPASS RD WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, JAMES EDWARD
52 MATA STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
LYNN, HEATHER ANN
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
MAUST, DEREK LEE
CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
MYERS, JAMIE RAY
10300 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
REDMAN, MELINDA ROXANNE
6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RUSSELL, JORDAN DAVOUGHN
3103 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTAANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
SANDELL, CAIN GEALEN
1808 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE
1243 WEST FAIRFAX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLEDGE JR, TRAVIS ANTWAIN
703 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, SAMANTHA MICHELLE
109 JOYCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMASON, FRANCES LOUISE
1112 VALENTINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
TILLEY, ELIJAY RAY
515 EVENSVILLE MOUNTAIN ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
201 WASHINGTON ST SW ATLANTA, 303033546
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
