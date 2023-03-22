Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BLAIR, CHRISTOPHER E
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/30/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BONDS, TREKETTA MARNISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DIMAS, KARINA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/26/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRILO, KRISTIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
HOWARD, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JUMPER, CLAY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/25/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JUSTUS, VANESSA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KESLER, MARANDA LEIGH ANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LADD, JAMES RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
LYNN, HEATHER ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
MAUST, DEREK LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
MYERS, JAMIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
REDMAN, MELINDA ROXANNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/25/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RUSSELL, JORDAN DAVOUGHN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
SANDELL, CAIN GEALEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SLEDGE JR, TRAVIS ANTWAIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, SAMANTHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TILLEY, ELIJAY RAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


