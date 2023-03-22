Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/25/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BLAIR, CHRISTOPHER E

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/30/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BONDS, TREKETTA MARNISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRUMMITT, DARRELL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DIMAS, KARINA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/26/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRILO, KRISTIN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR. HOWARD, GERALD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/01/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JUMPER, CLAY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/25/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JUSTUS, VANESSA FAITH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KESLER, MARANDA LEIGH ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY LADD, JAMES RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER LYNN, HEATHER ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

MAUST, DEREK LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/14/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY MYERS, JAMIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI) REDMAN, MELINDA ROXANNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/25/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RUSSELL, JORDAN DAVOUGHN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON SANDELL, CAIN GEALEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/17/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SLEDGE JR, TRAVIS ANTWAIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/27/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SMITH, SAMANTHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TILLEY, ELIJAY RAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/16/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/21/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEEKS, DERRICK LADON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



