House On North Chamberlain Avenue Suffers Significant Fire Damage

  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023
photo by CFD

A fire caused significant damage to a home on North Chamberlain Avenue Tuesday night.

At 7:16 p.m. Chattanooga Fire Department companies were called to a house in the 2400 block with reports of possible entrapment. A second alarm was called for extra units, but it was quickly canceled once fire officials arrived on scene and learned that all of the residents were out of the structure and safe.

Good Samaritans had knocked on their doors to alert them about the fire so they could get out of the burning home.

CFD crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic. Firefighters went inside to fight the fire and others went to the roof for ventilation. They continued working to get the fire out and then shifted into overhaul to target any areas of extension.

The fire appears to be accidental in nature. There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 15, Squad 1, Quint 6, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 Blue Shift responded.

  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023

A fire caused significant damage to a home on North Chamberlain Avenue Tuesday night. At 7:16 p.m. Chattanooga Fire Department companies were called to a house in the 2400 block with reports

