CSO Celebrates 90th Season, Kayoko Dan's Final Season

The Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra announced the 2023-2024 season.

Storytelling themes span from the Tale of 1,001 Nights and Scheherazade to Puccini’s La bohème, to the Ode to Joy in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

This will be Kayoko Dan's final year as music director and the CSO’s 90th season.

By subscribing to at least one series (Masterworks or Pops), participants will get up to 20 percent savings, free exchanges, 10 percent off any other single tickets added to the season package, priority seating for the Tivoli return (estimated January 2025), and more.