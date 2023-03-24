Police Blotter: Silver BMW Runs From Police; Woman Missing $1,600 In Cash Left In Car

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a silver 2006 BMW 530 on 4th Avenue and E. 27th Street but the car took off at a high rate of speed, running stop signs, and passing vehicles in the opposite northbound lane. It was last seen traveling south on 4th Avenue and occupied by an unknown male driver. The vehicle was bolo'd.

* * *

A man traveling south on I-75 told police an object on the roadway damaged the front end and under carriage of his Infinity Q50. He suspects the object was a part from a semi he was traveling behind, but he cannot confirm.

* * *

A man on W. 37th Street told police a man was back at the residence banging on the door to get his belongings. The officer was able to speak with the man and allow him to gather his items to prevent any further disorder from him at a later time. He gathered a number of belongings while police were present and left the area without further incident.

* * *

A woman called police and said she left her car in the Hamilton Place Mall parking lot while she was in the mall for about an hour. She said it was left unlocked with a shopping bag and money inside. When she got back to the vehicle, she discovered that the bag and money were gone. She knows there was at least $1,600 in cash.