50-Year-Old Inmate Dies At Walker County Jail

A 50-year-old Walker County inmate experienced a medical emergency early Friday morning.





Officers and EMS initiated CPR and other life saving measures with the inmate while at the detention facility.





The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 2 a.m.





The body has been transported by the coroner to the GBI lab in Decatur, GA for an autopsy.





The inmate, identified as Christopher Jason Callahan of Summerville, GA, was being held on a probation violation warrant.